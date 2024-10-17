Crown resolves 11 Coutts Border Blockade cases for $1 each

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said the Crown has opted to resolve 11 cases from the Coutts Border Blockade for $1 each after Williamson Law sought subpoenas and discussions with defence lawyers. As a result, TDF said no client was convicted at trial and all matters were resolved.“The outcome in these cases represents an outstanding victory for civil liberty clients of The Democracy Fund,” said Williamson Law lawyer Chad Williamson in a Wednesday press release. “The government attempted to bring charges against individuals and companies who allegedly had equipment parked on and near the highway during the Coutts Freedom Convoy protest.” During the Coutts Border Blockade in 2022, police brought about 100 charges against protestors. TDF said it partnered with Williamson Law to ensure these protestors received representation and a fair trial if necessary. It confirmed about 50 clients retained Williamson Law to defend against tickets issued under the Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulation and other regulatory statutes. Williamson Law lawyers requested disclosure and held multiple discussions with the Crown, which resulted in the withdrawal of tickets for all but 11 cases.For these remaining cases, TDF said the Crown was determined to proceed. In response, it said it sought subpoenas from the Office of the Premier of Alberta, the Alberta Sheriffs, the Edmonton Police Service, Criminal Intelligence Service Alberta, and Provincial Security and Intelligence Office to give evidence about disclosure issues. When the Crown sought to prosecute the remaining 11 protestors, Williamson said it sought subpoenas for parties it believed had relevant knowledge about the underlying events. At that point, the Crown agreed the remaining charges should be resolved for $1 each.“These cases show that a strong and vigorous defence is the best protection against charges levied by the Government against peaceful protestors,” said Williamson. Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice David Labrenz sentenced Coutts Four members Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick to six-and-a-half years in prison for charges stemming from the Coutts Border Blockade on September 9..STIFF SENTENCES: Jail terms handed down to Coutts 2, Carbert and Olienick six-and-half years apiece.Carbert and Olienick were sentenced to six-and-a-half years and six years in prison for possession of a restricted firearm and six months for mischief that will be served concurrently. Olienick's possession of an explosive charge is to be served consecutively. Labrenz said this was a deterrent sentence.