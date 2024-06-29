Crypto for the masses: Bitcoin Rodeo comes to Calgary

Dave Bradley likes to call it ‘Bitcoin for the rest of us.’The Calgary entrepreneur brings his now infamous Bitcoin Rodeo to Calgary on Tuesday to do what else? Get a jump on that other, equally infamous rodeo that hits town on Thursday, tell a few jokes and host non-technical talks for newcomers to the often confusing world of cryptocurrency.And hopefully eat a lot of steak..The fun and factoids unofficially start Monday at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino with the third annual Sat Market where local vendors — and people — can buy and sell goods and services in Bitcoin. (Cash is also welcome.)that’s followed by two days of talks and performances by local and international Bitcoiners — including Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt — at the Grand Theatre in Calgary. From the technical to the hysterical, Bradley promises an enlightening and entertaining two days of speakers and performers including a standup routine by comedian JD Sears and a TC sessions roast.“It’s a relatively new technology,” Bradley said in an interview. “It’s about how Bitcoin is useful in the real world and how it can open solutions.”.Sessions range from ‘Why your small business should hold Bitcoin’ to ‘How Bitcoin can set Alberta free’.Day 1 is focussed on the technical side while Day 2 is more weighted to comic relief.Why should the layman care? For starters, Bitcoiners are notoriously Libertarian anti-establishment types who strongly believe cryptocurrencies can break the stranglehold monopoly on people’s everyday lives.The Golden Rule after all, is he who has the gold makes the rules..Secondly, Bradley says Bitcoin has become more relevant as the impacts of inflation and government overspending start to take their toll on everyday people’s economic and financial well being.“Everyone is feeling the bite right now, so it’s (inflation) has become a lot more top of mind,” he says. “They’ve got this feeling that something just isn’t right.”What they may or may not know, is how they are being manipulated by leaders like Justin Trudeau who has racked up record deficits since coming to power in 2015 and has printed his way out of pandemic by issuing increasingly worthless dollarettes.Perhaps not by coincidence, it was around the time Trudeau came to prominence that Bradley opened one of Canada’s first brick and mortar stores called Bitcoin Brians in 2013. In 2018 he co-founded Bull Bitcoin and then joined Bitcoin Well in 2020.Nothing Trudeau has done since has convinced him any different. In fact, it’s the opposite. Now more than ever, he sees Bitcoin as the antidote to an unpopular federal government.“If you don’t trust Justin Trudeau, then why would you trust money that he has been able to print for free?”