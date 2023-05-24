The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is applauding the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) promise to prioritize the expansion of the Taxpayer Protection Act.
The act is meant to be used as a guard against a provincial carbon tax in Alberta.
“The Taxpayer Protection Act is one of the strongest laws protecting taxpayers in North America and it’s why we don’t have a PST,” said Kris Sims, Alberta director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
“Expanding this law to shield against personal and business tax hikes is a good move because if people know their taxes will not go up, we will have hardworking folks flocking here for the Alberta advantage."
Sims said the Taxpayer Protection Act requires a government to hold a referendum before it could impose a provincial sales tax on Albertans.
On Wednesday, the UCP pledged to make the Taxpayer Protection Act expansion Bill 1 if re-elected to the government. That means it would be the first law the government would pass. The new legislation would require referendums prior to personal and business tax increases.
Sims said while expanding the Taxpayer Protection Act is an important step forward, carbon taxes still aren’t included in the legislation.
Sims said during the premiers' debate last week, UCP leader Danielle Smith indicated her party would protect Albertans from a carbon tax without confirming that protection would be enshrined in legislation.
“The Taxpayer Protection Act means politicians have to ask taxpayers before taking more of their money,” said Sims.
“Taxpayers deserve the right to vote before a provincial carbon tax is implemented and that needs to be included in Bill 1.”
The UCP said the legislation would ensure no government can increase personal taxes or taxes on job creators without approval from Albertans. It will expand on the act’s current protection against a provincial sales tax.
“This commitment will protect Alberta job creators, employers, employees, families, and investors from NDP tax increases that would burden Alberta families and drive out job creators,” said Smith.
“In contrast to the NDP’s job-killing 38% hike to taxes on business, a UCP government will commit to no tax hikes, putting Albertans’ jobs and affordability first.”
The UCP said according to its own projections, Rachel Notley and the NDP’s 38% tax hike will "burden Alberta job creators" with more than $6 billion in additional costs over three years — leading to more costs passed on to consumers and families, employee layoffs, and businesses and investors fleeing the province.
Economists, community organizations representing employers, and labour associations also shared their fear the NDP’s tax hike will lead to job losses, businesses moving away, and reduced government revenue to pay for services and support for those who need them.
“While the United Conservative Party is running on our record of successes, Rachel Notley is running away from hers,” said Smith.
“The UCP lowered taxes, balanced the budget, and attracted billions of dollars of investment — creating tens of thousands of new jobs across a growing number of industries. Rachel Notley hiked business taxes by 20%, drove up debt, drove out jobs, and drove Albertans to seek opportunities elsewhere. And with her newly proposed 38% tax hike on job creators, it looks like she’s trying to double down.”
The UCP said when it cut taxes in 2019, investment returned to the province, more Albertans started opening businesses, and now, more Albertans are working than ever before in our province’s history.
The UCP said more Canadians are choosing Alberta because families, creators, entrepreneurs, employers, and business owners know low taxes, good jobs, high wages, and opportunities matter.
“Our plan for economic growth and job creation is working,” said Smith.
“And our commitment this election is to stay the course. The UCP is the only party this election that has presented a solid, stable, forward-looking plan Albertans can rely on. A plan that ensures stability for job creators and opportunities for all Albertans. It means more money in Albertans’ pockets so they can support their families and grab hold of the opportunities available to them.”
The UCP said not only will it commit to not increasing taxes, but it will also cut taxes for all Albertans to keep more money in their pockets — providing meaningful relief by helping people keep more of their paycheques to spend more on what they need.
Those earning more than $60,000 will save up to $760 (more than $1,500 per couple), while everyone else will see a full 20% reduction to their provincial tax bill.
In addition to the billion-dollar tax cut, the UCP said it included targeted affordability measures, like a 25% discount for seniors on camping and all personal registry fees. The UCP said it's also extending the Fuel Tax Holiday until the end of this year so Albertans can continue saving 13 cents per litre at the pump. For a family with a minivan, that means saving roughly $10 every time they fill up the tank.
“This election is a choice between a United Conservative Party that’s lowered taxes, balanced the budget, and returned Alberta to its place as the economic powerhouse of Canada — or the party that’s done the opposite,” said Smith.
“Albertans walked the NDP road before and all we got for it was losses — lost investment, lost revenue, lost jobs, and lost hopes and dreams. We can’t afford to go down this path again. We’ve experienced it before and the NDP will do it again if they’re given the chance.”
