CTF happy with new credit rating for Alberta

The UCP is projected to pay down $13.4 billion of debt, which would be the largest debt repayment in the province’s history. 

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is applauding the UCP government after it received a credit upgrade from Moody’s, the international credit rating agency.

“It’s encouraging to see the province’s credit rating getting a boost because the Alberta government is paying down debt, keeping taxes low and saving money in the Heritage Fund,” Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.

Canadian in Western Canada
Moody’s? That would be one of the credit rating agencies who brought us the 2008 financial crisis. Thanks for that.

If the financial experts think it is a good thing, chances are it is, for them. In this case it should have us asking if it is a good idea to pay off debt when Canada takes so much for nothing but threats and attacks in return?

Any savings or good fiscal management on Alberta's part provides Canada with an even greater excuse to attack and pillage. Maybe it would be better to build infrastructure, maybe roads that last more than a year or two before needing repair? Maybe more affordable clean water, more local energy products for local use, maybe more things upon which to build a great new nation?

Or maybe we should reconsider allowing Canada to pillage so ruthlessly? That would change everything.

00676
Our finances wouldn’t look this good under the Notley Destruction Party. That’s pretty much a guarantee.

