The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is applauding the UCP government after it received a credit upgrade from Moody’s, the international credit rating agency.
“It’s encouraging to see the province’s credit rating getting a boost because the Alberta government is paying down debt, keeping taxes low and saving money in the Heritage Fund,” Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.
“Credit ratings matter because Albertans already pay billions of dollars on interest payments every year and the less money we waste to pay debt interest charges the better.”
Moody’s upgraded Alberta’s credit rating from AA3 to AA2 late Thursday.
“(Alberta’s) tax regime remains highly competitive relative to most provincial peers given a lack of sales tax and favourable corporate and personal income tax rates,” the announcement reads.
It also cites paying down the debt as a positive factor.
“Debt needs are estimated to be $11 billion CAD lower between 2022-23 and 2024-25 as the province is looking to prioritize repaying maturing debt obligations from its surpluses and cash position,” the announcement reads.
The UCP is projected to pay down $13.4 billion of debt, which would be the largest debt repayment in the province’s history. The province has committed to allocating another $10.8 billion over the next three years towards savings and debt reduction.
The interest on the Alberta government’s debt is costing taxpayers $2.6 billion this year.
“The Alberta government is on the right track by lowering taxes, paying down the debt and saving money for the future,” said Sims.
“It’s important for the government to ensure this fiscal discipline lasts by using tools such as balanced budget legislation and the Taxpayer Protection Act.”
(2) comments
Moody’s? That would be one of the credit rating agencies who brought us the 2008 financial crisis. Thanks for that.
If the financial experts think it is a good thing, chances are it is, for them. In this case it should have us asking if it is a good idea to pay off debt when Canada takes so much for nothing but threats and attacks in return?
Any savings or good fiscal management on Alberta's part provides Canada with an even greater excuse to attack and pillage. Maybe it would be better to build infrastructure, maybe roads that last more than a year or two before needing repair? Maybe more affordable clean water, more local energy products for local use, maybe more things upon which to build a great new nation?
Or maybe we should reconsider allowing Canada to pillage so ruthlessly? That would change everything.
Our finances wouldn’t look this good under the Notley Destruction Party. That’s pretty much a guarantee.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.