Alberta

CTF calls on Smith to drop provincial gas tax

Alberta Director of the CTF has called on Premier Danielle Smith to drop the provincial gas tax during federation's annual Gas Tax Honesty report
Canadian Taxpayers Foundation Alberta Director Kris Sims with a chart showing how much Albertans pay in tax each time they buy a litre of gas
Canadian Taxpayers Foundation Alberta Director Kris Sims with a chart showing how much Albertans pay in tax each time they buy a litre of gasCTF
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Federal Gas Taxes
Kris Sims
Gas Tax
Gas Tax Honesty Report
Canadian Taxpayer's Federation
Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation
Alberta gas tax
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