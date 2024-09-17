Alberta

CTF challenges Nenshi to clarify stance on carbon tax given NDP division

See what they're doing here? They're putting lipstick on a pig. CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims exposes the hypocrisy of the Trudeau Liberal rebranding of the federal carbon tax
See what they're doing here? They're putting lipstick on a pig. CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims exposes the hypocrisy of the Trudeau Liberal rebranding of the federal carbon tax Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ndp
Jagmeet Singh
Ctf
Kris Sims
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi
BC NDP Premier David Eby

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news