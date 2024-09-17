CTF challenges Nenshi to clarify stance on carbon tax given NDP division

Who is the Purple Pimpernel? More importantly, where does His Purpleness stand on one of Alberta’s — and Canada’s — most pressing political issue of the day?Especially after his compatriots in Ottawa and British Columbia have backtracked on the Liberals’ signature climate policy.That’s why the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, to clarify his position on the controversial issue of a provincial carbon tax.Kris Sims, Alberta Director for CTF, has expressed frustration over what she describes as Nenshi's evasive responses when questioned about his stance on carbon taxation. It comes as both federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and BC NDP Premier David Eby appear to have essentially abandoned support for what has become the signature environmental policy of the Liberal government in Ottawa.Now it’s Nenshi’s turn to put his money — or more accurately, yours — where his mouth his..“Every time a journalist tries to pin down Nenshi on the provincial carbon tax, he dissolves into orange mist and vanishes,” Sims said. “With BC Premier David Eby reconsidering his stance and Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalling a shift in position, Nenshi needs to provide a clear answer on whether he supports a carbon tax for Alberta.”Whether one agree’s with him, Singh’s recent comments reflect a broader debate on climate policy and a growing rift between the federal party and the local outlets in both Alberta and BC. At an NDP caucus meeting in Montreal, Singh indicated a preference for approaches to combat climate change that do not disproportionately burden working-class individuals. “We want to see an approach to fighting the climate crisis where it doesn’t put the burden on the backs of working people,” Singh stated.The issue has also gained traction in British Columbia, where Eby has proposed removing the provincial carbon tax if the federal carbon tax backstop is eliminated. This move comes as B.C. approaches a provincial election, suggesting a possible shift in regional climate policies.Nenshi, who served as Calgary's mayor and has been a vocal advocate for climate action, has yet to take a definitive stance on Alberta's carbon tax. During an interview on the Calgary podcast West of Centre in June, Nenshi commented on the topic but did not provide a clear position. .“I cannot imagine a world in which the industrial carbon price is not part of a Poilievre (future government) solution, and it is the most important part,” Nenshi said. “A consumer carbon tax, a broad-based consumer carbon tax, look, probably the political environment will not allow it at that time.”The previous provincial carbon tax, introduced under former NDP Premier Rachel Notley, was a contentious issue, costing Albertans about $1 billion before it was repealed in 2019. The tax remains a polarizing subject, especially as Albertans face economic pressures.Sims is pressing Nenshi for a straightforward answer. “Albertans are struggling to afford the basics, and the last thing we need is for a provincial carbon tax to make a comeback,” she said. “Nenshi must be clear and transparent with taxpayers: Does he support reinstating a carbon tax in Alberta or not?”As the debate continues, Nenshi’s position on this issue could significantly impact his political future and the broader discussion on climate policy in Alberta. The CTF said many Albertans are watching closely, awaiting a definitive response from the NDP leader..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.