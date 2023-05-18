CTF says drivers should fill up in Alberta before you drive for May 24 weekend

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is reminding drivers to fill up their vehicles in Alberta before taking a road trip out of province this May long weekend.

It's the Victoria Day long weekend and Albertans should enjoy the benefits of cheap gas, if they fill up in the province.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Oh yes, we are saving boat loads as are evacuated from our homes, wondering if we will have homes to return to. When the RCMP officer from a southern Alberta town gave us official evacuation orders she lied outright and said the fire was within 12 kms of town, and the wind was pushing it towards town, it was supposedly moving at 12 kms/hr. 4 days later as near as I can calculate it is now around 10-12 kms from town. We attended the telephone town hall meeting Thursday night and the officials either didn't know or were being coy about answering direct questions about our community. Of course it is strictly an oil and gas community with a little forestry thrown in, so Trudeau and Singh will dance a jig if it burns to the ground. Our neighbors sharing their security camera footage on Facebook tell us more than anyone in the government or evacuation center knows. God bless our Alberta volunteers, but the more I listen to government officials....

As far as I can decifer, no one can volunteer near any fire lines unless they were certified in January. Sounds like Government and Parasite beaucracy to me.

northrungrader
northrungrader

4 kms/hr, not 12 kms/hr.

