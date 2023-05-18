CTF says Alberta saves big on gas taxes May long weekend Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email May 18, 2023 4 hrs ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is reminding drivers to fill up their vehicles in Alberta before taking a road trip out of province this May long weekend. It's the Victoria Day long weekend and Albertans should enjoy the benefits of cheap gas, if they fill up in the province.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is reminding drivers to fill up their vehicles in Alberta before taking a road trip out of province this May long weekend."Albertans have some of the lowest pump prices in Canada because we have the lowest fuel taxes in Canada," said Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation."The Alberta government suspended the provincial fuel tax and that means Albertans save about $15 every time we fill up our pickup trucks. Make sure to fill up in Alberta before hitting the road."Alberta's provincial fuel tax is typically set at 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel. But it has been fully suspended since November 2022."Suspending Alberta's fuel tax has almost offset the cost of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax at the pumps and Albertans are saving big bucks because of it," Sims said."The long weekend road trip will be much cheaper for Alberta families compared to Canadians in other provinces." Albertans pay only federal taxes at the fuel pumps:Federal taxes cost 32 cents per litre of gasoline.Drivers pay $37 extra in taxes per pickup truck and about $24 per minivan.Vancouverites pay federal, provincial and municipal taxes at the fuel pumps:Taxes cost 76 cents per litre of gasoline.Drivers pay $89 extra in taxes per pickup truck and about $57 per minivan. Saskatchewan drivers pay federal and provincial taxes at the fuel pumps:Taxes cost 47 cents per litre of gasoline.Drivers pay $55 extra in taxes per pickup truck and about $35 per minivan. Arthur C. Green
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. (2) comments northrungrader May 18, 2023 11:47am Oh yes, we are saving boat loads as are evacuated from our homes, wondering if we will have homes to return to. When the RCMP officer from a southern Alberta town gave us official evacuation orders she lied outright and said the fire was within 12 kms of town, and the wind was pushing it towards town, it was supposedly moving at 12 kms/hr. 4 days later as near as I can calculate it is now around 10-12 kms from town. We attended the telephone town hall meeting Thursday night and the officials either didn't know or were being coy about answering direct questions about our community. Of course it is strictly an oil and gas community with a little forestry thrown in, so Trudeau and Singh will dance a jig if it burns to the ground. Our neighbors sharing their security camera footage on Facebook tell us more than anyone in the government or evacuation center knows. God bless our Alberta volunteers, but the more I listen to government officials....As far as I can decifer, no one can volunteer near any fire lines unless they were certified in January. Sounds like Government and Parasite beaucracy to me. northrungrader May 18, 2023 12:29pm 4 kms/hr, not 12 kms/hr.

Most Popular Could the NHL's Arizona Coyotes be headed to Surrey after Tempe voters reject $2.3-billion arena deal? Guilbeault tells Moe coal power past 2030 violates criminal code UPDATED: Josh Alexander arrested in Calgary after fight breaks out at protest Green Party leader calls Conservative supporters 'scum' for opposing Trudeau's gun grab SLOBODIAN: Bernier 'should have had meeting in Walmart' Oh yes, we are saving boat loads as are evacuated from our homes, wondering if we will have homes to return to. When the RCMP officer from a southern Alberta town gave us official evacuation orders she lied outright and said the fire was within 12 kms of town, and the wind was pushing it towards town, it was supposedly moving at 12 kms/hr. 4 days later as near as I can calculate it is now around 10-12 kms from town. We attended the telephone town hall meeting Thursday night and the officials either didn't know or were being coy about answering direct questions about our community. Of course it is strictly an oil and gas community with a little forestry thrown in, so Trudeau and Singh will dance a jig if it burns to the ground. Our neighbors sharing their security camera footage on Facebook tell us more than anyone in the government or evacuation center knows. God bless our Alberta volunteers, but the more I listen to government officials....
As far as I can decifer, no one can volunteer near any fire lines unless they were certified in January. Sounds like Government and Parasite beaucracy to me.
4 kms/hr, not 12 kms/hr.
