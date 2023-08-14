Kris Sims

Kris Sims.

 Ws Photo

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the UCP government to end "wasteful spending" as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs massive deficits and is jacking up carbon taxes.

"Politicians are fanned out across Alberta this summer, watching barrel racing and kissing babies," Alberta Director of the CTF Kris Sims said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.