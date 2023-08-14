The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the UCP government to end "wasteful spending" as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs massive deficits and is jacking up carbon taxes.
"Politicians are fanned out across Alberta this summer, watching barrel racing and kissing babies," Alberta Director of the CTF Kris Sims said.
"Between the stampede pancakes and the chambers of commerce BBQs, Finance Minister Nate Horner is dealing with some serious horse trading as he plans his budget."
Sims said the province may be in surplus, but many Albertans are barely scraping by, largely because of inflation and tax hikes inflicted by Ottawa.
"The Alberta government can’t force Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop running massive deficits and jacking up carbon taxes. But it can end wasteful provincial spending, lower our taxes and pay down the debt to strengthen our resistance against Ottawa’s bungling," said Sims.
"The affordability problem is real. Thanks largely to inflation and the federal carbon tax, food costs are way up. A family of four now pays an extra $1,000 for their groceries in 2023 than they did last year, an increase of more than 9%."
Sims said a record number of Albertans are relying on food banks, many of them working families, meaning parents are counting on donated canned soup and apple sauce to feed their children.
"People are facing similar challenges affording homes and fuel.
Home prices have doubled since 2015, interest rates are the highest since 2001 and Trudeau’s carbon tax now costs Alberta families $710 per year," Sims said.
"Government behaviour is responsible for much of this pain.
Trudeau’s government fanned the flames of inflation by having the Bank of Canada print $370 billion between 2020 and 2022, all the while cranking up carbon taxes."
Sims said this helped make life far less affordable for Alberta families.
"The good news is Alberta’s budget books are looking good. The province currently has a $11.6-billion surplus, the debt is going down and we pay the lowest fuel taxes in Canada," Sims said.
"That puts Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government in a good position to meet its election commitment to lower income taxes, which will make life more affordable for folks across the province."
Sims said making sure Alberta stays affordable also means keeping the budget balanced and reducing the debt.
"The debt currently sits at about $80 billion, with taxpayers paying about $2.4 billion each year in interest payments," Sims said.
"That’s a lot of money going out the door to pay interest. That kind of money could otherwise be spent building two new hospitals. Or it could cover the provincial income tax bills of 186,000 Albertans, the populations of Red Deer, Brooks and Medicine Hat combined."
Sims said fortunately, the debt is going down and the government has passed a law requiring at least half of the province’s cash surpluses be used to reduce the debt.
"But the Alberta government must go further by reducing wasteful spending," Sims said.
"It shouldn’t be blowing $330 million on the new arena project in Calgary or wasting $2 million thinking about hosting the expensive Commonwealth Games."
Sims said the pressure to spend more is going to ramp up in the fall as bureaucrats in the finance department write up the provincial budget, with special interest groups and government unions demanding more money.
"With Alberta Health Services’ current agreement set to run out next March, Horner needs to resist the urge to spend," Sims said.
"Too many previous governments have given in to that temptation.
Between 2004 and 2015, under former premiers Ed Stelmach, Alison Redford and Jim Prentice, the Alberta government doubled program spending."
Sims said those premiers justified their spending spree by pointing to high natural resource revenues.
"But eventually the music stops, the resource revenue dips and those newly inflated bills still need to be paid. That’s what happened last time and it caused great hardship for Albertans," Sims said.
"History shows why politicians getting their ears bent at summer rodeo parties must remember to keep their fiscal belts tight as they round up the next budget."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.