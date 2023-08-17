Kris Sims of CTF

Alberta Director of the CTF Kris Sims held a news conference on Thursday to show the Alberta gas tax advantage.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) released its 25th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report on Thursday, to shine a light, it said, on all the hidden taxes that make fueling up more expensive. 

According to the report, Albertans pay 31 cents in taxes per litre of gasoline, which is the lowest gas tax rate in Canada.

