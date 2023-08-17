The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) released its 25th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report on Thursday, to shine a light, it said, on all the hidden taxes that make fueling up more expensive.
According to the report, Albertans pay 31 cents in taxes per litre of gasoline, which is the lowest gas tax rate in Canada.
“Albertans are saving big money by not having any provincial fuel taxes, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set on cranking up his carbon taxes every year for the next seven years,” Alberta Director of the CTF, Kris Sims, said.
“Trudeau wants to spread Vancouver’s gas prices across the country.”
Sims said filling up a light-duty pickup truck in Edmonton costs about $35 just for gasoline taxes. That same fill-up in Vancouver costs about $88 in taxes.
The $53 price difference between the two cities is caused by BC’s excise tax, Vancouver’s transit tax and BC’s second carbon tax (which is embedded in fuel regulations).
The CTF’s Gas Tax Honesty Report reveals how much and how many taxes Canadians pay at the fuel pumps.
In Alberta, a litre of gasoline carries these taxes:
14.3 cents federal carbon tax
10 cents federal excise tax
6.7 cents federal sales tax
For a total: 31 cents per litre.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has fully suspended the provincial fuel tax, saving drivers 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel.
The CTF said, meanwhile, the federal government is planning to increase the carbon tax every year until it hits 37 cents per litre in 2030.
“It’s tone deaf for the federal government to keep hiking carbon taxes when Canadians can barely afford to fuel up their cars now,” said Sims.
“Canadians need relief and that means politicians must scrap their federal carbon taxes that don’t help the environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.