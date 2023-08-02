Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of CBC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the federal government to rein in overspending following the release of Parliamentary Budget Officer data showing the government won’t balance the budget until 2035.

“By the time the government finally balances the budget, taxpayers will have paid $487 billion in debt interest charges, which is currently what the government spends in an entire year,” CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano said.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Freeland will call this message, fear mongering. Time to cut 50% of the bureaucracy, remove all the lavish expense accounts, reduce Ministry budgets (except for military) , freeze all pay raises and reduce pensions for GG, PM, Ministers and all high end earners. Fire the consultants. Oh.. we have a new Minister, Terry Beech, more bureaucracy, a duplication of customer service, that already exists in many departments. Freeze most international travel, when Zoom can be used. Reduce security for Trudeau and Freeland. Let them walk among the people. There are many ways to reduce spending. The budget won't be balanced by 2025, because Govts will continue spending. Shop till you drop.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canadians voted for this insanity . . . this will be the end of the "Welfare" State as we know it . . . with Turdough & Freeloader Canada is becoming the Venezuela of the North. 8 years of these Grifters has made the Country almost unrecognizable . . .

