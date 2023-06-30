The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says it's reminding drivers to fill up their gas tanks in Alberta before hitting the highway this weekend.
Especially if you're driving to British Columbia.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
“Albertans pay the lowest fuel taxes in Canada and that usually means we pay the lowest pump prices,” Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.
“If you’re pulling the camper out to B.C., you’ll save about $35 by filling your pickup truck in Crowsnest instead of in Sparwood.”
Sims said the gas price in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta is about $1.39 per litre. Across the border, the price in Sparwood, B.C. is about $1.68 per litre.
Similar price differences can be found at other provincial crossings.
Sims noted the difference in the pump price is largely due to the difference in taxes.
With the UCP government's suspension of the provincial fuel tax, Alberta drivers save 13 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel, and they pay no other provincial fuel taxes.
The federal taxes on fuel in Alberta amount to about 31 cents per litre.
The interior of B.C. has a 14-cent per litre provincial gas tax, plus a second provincial carbon tax embedded in fuel regulations that cost about 16 cents extra per litre of gasoline.
The gas taxes in the interior of B.C. amount to about 64 cents per litre once you account for carbon taxes, sales taxes and excise taxes.
“British Columbians are struggling to afford the basics and these high fuel taxes just heap on the punishment,” B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Carson Binda said.
“Premier David Eby should follow Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s lead and scrap his provincial fuel taxes so drivers can save some serious money.”
(1) comment
US Tourists will likely avoid British Columbia this summer . . . can't go far in a motor home at $9 a gallon . . .
Eby is saving the planet . . . when he is not out celebrating pride month.
