CTF says gas up before you leave Alberta

Sims said the gas price in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta is about $1.39 per litre. Across the border, the price in Sparwood, B.C. is about $1.68 per litre.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says it's reminding drivers to fill up their gas tanks in Alberta before hitting the highway this weekend.

Especially if you're driving to British Columbia.

Left Coast
Left Coast

US Tourists will likely avoid British Columbia this summer . . . can't go far in a motor home at $9 a gallon . . .

Eby is saving the planet . . . when he is not out celebrating pride month.

