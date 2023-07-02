Kris Sims

Kris Sims

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the federal government to stop funding the media.

“Taxpayers should not be forced to fund media corporations,” Alberta Director of the CTF Kris Sims said. 

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

It's a no-brainer. Media takes hard-earned taxpayers' money and spouts government propaganda.

Media should not receive ANY taxpayers' hard-earned $$$$ from government.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Federal funding of media corporations creates a conflict of interest in the media organizations calling the government to task for what they are doing. The government is then applying pressure to the media to actually not call out any real or perceived wrong doings by the government. It turns media that is supposed to be private entities into state run propaganda organizations.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

We the people should be able to fund the media of our choice, it could be an option on our tax form, it would need a bit more thought than here but it can work.....of course with the present decimated cabal led liberano/ndp government they only have the intention of suppressing our voices.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Stop funding neo-natzis in Ukraine while they're at it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.