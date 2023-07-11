Smith and man with T-shirt

In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence."

An NDP-affiliated union organization appears to have taken a political swing at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for a recent "controversial" picture she was captured in.

"We're not saying Danielle Smith is hateful. But hateful people think she is," The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Alberta stated on Twitter.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Ever since Covid, this country has gone crazy. If the T-shirt had another message like, Stop Animal Abuse or Eat Vegetarian, Nike or Adidas (exploit workers) then other groups would complain. Everyone is entitled to their opinion . Give it a rest.

grandview.67
grandview.67

NDP, sore losers, still.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Danielle is trying to save the jobs of unionized Alberta Building Trades members. The Trudeau-Singh-Notley Liberal/NDP coalition is trying to kill off their good-paying jobs.

But no support from them.

I'm talking about Boilermakers (Boilermakers Lodge 146), Pipefitters/Pipe Welders (UA 488), Electricians (IBEW 424), Carpenters/Scaffolders (IBC 1325), Labourers (LiUNA Local 92), Ironworkers Local 720 and so on.

Their silence is deafening.

YYC 007
YYC 007

We have far more important things to be concerned about. This is silly.

retiredpop
retiredpop

This should never have even made the news as it is purely for political gain by the NDP. Press secretary Sam Blackett from the Premier's Office should just keep his opinions to himself as to whether Danielle Smith agrees or disagrees with the message. Anyone with a fraction of a brain knows the message is true. It's not hateful. It's just the truth but the NDP and CUPE have always had issues with the truth.

guest1019
guest1019

There is too much Heterophobia in the world today. It is very hateful.

D&J
D&J

Clue me in. Does the Premier have pride in who she and her husband are..or not? If the alphabet people can be prideful why not a straight couple? Do you realize how stupid ghis conversation is. Grow up.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Where can I can I get the T shirt ? The message is true is it not? What a twisted mind that gets offended at this!

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Contact the local CBC or NDP office, im sure they have lots. They only have one stipulation, you have to only be seen with conservative politicians, you will be jailed if you take pics with NDP or liberals.

guest1226
guest1226

This article has been up from earlier this morning. Was it republished to eliminate comments? Censorship of comments by Western Standard? Please explain. Thank you.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Keep playing the communist's game, and she'll continue to lose support from her base, while never picking up a single leftist vote. Why is DS so dumb? Is it because she's a libertarian?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

What have you done in comparison to Danielle Smith? What’s your record of accomplishments? (Being a troll isn’t an accomplishment so you can’t use that one). I’m guessing Smith has more intelligence in her morning dump, than you have had in a life time.

nakai95
nakai95

Dieraci, so how is Danielle playing the communist's game? Why do you think is she dumb?

If you do not provide intelligent answers to these questions it will just confirm that you are the dumb one.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Did CUPE hire a brain dead idiot to make that tweet? (Sorry most CUPE are brain dead). Hateful people think Danielle Smith is Hateful? Do that would mean the leftwing and Union people are hateful? Because those are the exact people who think Smith is. Just goes to show you don’t have to have a brain to be a CUPE member or leader, you just have to be able to follow orders.

jokeco68
jokeco68

It's hard to follow a public sector employee's logic as so many are mentally stunted, does this mean then that because a hateful person thinks Daniel is hateful then because they're opinion is based in hate then that opinion is wrong?

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Just who do straight people think they are, anyways? Creators of the human race or something? oh wait...

carole
carole

[thumbup]

