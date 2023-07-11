featured CUPE Alberta says 'hateful people' think Smith is hateful Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 5 hrs ago 18 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence." Twiiter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An NDP-affiliated union organization appears to have taken a political swing at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for a recent "controversial" picture she was captured in."We're not saying Danielle Smith is hateful. But hateful people think she is," The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Alberta stated on Twitter.CUPE represents more than 40,000 members in Alberta.We're not saying Danielle Smith is hateful. But hateful people think she is.#ableg #abpoli #alberta pic.twitter.com/lRm5em2yfs— CUPE Alberta (@CupeAB) July 10, 2023In the picture, Smith stands with a man who is wearing a shirt that says "Thank a straight person today for your existence."The green shirt then pictures a symbol of a man and woman holding hands and said "Straight Pride."READ MORE: Smith's office says she didn't read supporters shirt doesn't agree with its messageOn Monday the image made its rounds on social media with mixed opinions as "Straight Pride" and now "Gay Pride" both trend on Twitter. "The premier didn't read his shirt and obviously doesn't agree with its message," press secretary Sam Blackett from the Premier's Office told the Western Standard on Monday."She has always been clear that she supports the LGBTQ+ community and will continue our work to make sure they feel safe in our province."During the election in Alberta the UCP claimed CUPE had an extensive advertising campaign opposing the UCP and supporting Notley and the Alberta NDP.The UCP said there are further examples of ties between the organizations.Numerous officials appear to hold decision-making roles in both CUPE (Alberta) and the NDP:Rory Gill appears to be an NDP Labour VP while also a member of the AFL provincial executive.Lou Arab appears to be an NDP 2nd VP while also acting as a senior communications staff member for CUPE (Alberta).Elizabeth Tweedale is the NDP Calgary Lougheed CA President and a CUPE, Local 37 committee chair. If the T-shirt had another message like, Stop Animal Abuse or Eat Vegetarian, Nike or Adidas (exploit workers) then other groups would complain. Everyone is entitled to their opinion . Give it a rest. Report Add Reply grandview.67 Jul 11, 2023 12:11pm NDP, sore losers, still. Report Add Reply Woodrow George Jul 11, 2023 12:03pm Danielle is trying to save the jobs of unionized Alberta Building Trades members. The Trudeau-Singh-Notley Liberal/NDP coalition is trying to kill off their good-paying jobs.But no support from them.I'm talking about Boilermakers (Boilermakers Lodge 146), Pipefitters/Pipe Welders (UA 488), Electricians (IBEW 424), Carpenters/Scaffolders (IBC 1325), Labourers (LiUNA Local 92), Ironworkers Local 720 and so on.Their silence is deafening. Report Add Reply YYC 007 Jul 11, 2023 11:38am We have far more important things to be concerned about. This is silly. Report Add Reply retiredpop Jul 11, 2023 11:16am This should never have even made the news as it is purely for political gain by the NDP. Press secretary Sam Blackett from the Premier's Office should just keep his opinions to himself as to whether Danielle Smith agrees or disagrees with the message. Anyone with a fraction of a brain knows the message is true. It's not hateful. It's just the truth but the NDP and CUPE have always had issues with the truth. Report Add Reply guest1019 Jul 11, 2023 10:41am There is too much Heterophobia in the world today. It is very hateful. Report Add Reply D&J Jul 11, 2023 10:40am Clue me in. Does the Premier have pride in who she and her husband are..or not? If the alphabet people can be prideful why not a straight couple? Do you realize how stupid ghis conversation is. Grow up. Report Add Reply Jasper425 Jul 11, 2023 10:28am Where can I can I get the T shirt ? The message is true is it not? What a twisted mind that gets offended at this! Report Add Reply retiredpop Jul 11, 2023 11:01am [thumbup] Report Add Reply FreeAlberta Jul 11, 2023 12:31pm Contact the local CBC or NDP office, im sure they have lots. They only have one stipulation, you have to only be seen with conservative politicians, you will be jailed if you take pics with NDP or liberals. Report Add Reply guest1226 Jul 11, 2023 10:15am This article has been up from earlier this morning. Was it republished to eliminate comments? Censorship of comments by Western Standard? Please explain. Thank you. Report Add Reply dieraci13 Jul 11, 2023 10:32am Keep playing the communist's game, and she'll continue to lose support from her base, while never picking up a single leftist vote. Why is DS so dumb? Is it because she's a libertarian? Report Add Reply FreeAlberta Jul 11, 2023 12:34pm What have you done in comparison to Danielle Smith? What’s your record of accomplishments? (Being a troll isn’t an accomplishment so you can’t use that one). I’m guessing Smith has more intelligence in her morning dump, than you have had in a life time. Report Add Reply nakai95 Jul 11, 2023 12:55pm Dieraci, so how is Danielle playing the communist's game? Why do you think is she dumb?If you do not provide intelligent answers to these questions it will just confirm that you are the dumb one. Report Add Reply FreeAlberta Jul 11, 2023 10:11am Did CUPE hire a brain dead idiot to make that tweet? (Sorry most CUPE are brain dead). Hateful people think Danielle Smith is Hateful? Do that would mean the leftwing and Union people are hateful? Because those are the exact people who think Smith is. Just goes to show you don’t have to have a brain to be a CUPE member or leader, you just have to be able to follow orders. 