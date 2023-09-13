Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on WestJet flight

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

It appears more than Jann Arden is furious after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made an unprompted short speech on board a WestJet flight Sunday evening.

Now, CUPE Alberta says the cabin crew of the WestJet flight had no input into this decision.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(11) comments

cian
cian

These medical unions -CUPE/AUPE- are such cry-babies.

Maybe if we got rid of the unions, the workers might grow-up.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Doesn't CUPE understand that most of their smarter members have been voting Conservative for years?

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

SHUT UP CUPE. Get back to being and union for the people you represent. Stay in your lane politics are not what your organization needs to worry about

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Lefties just don't want anyone having fun.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

LOL...these leftist halfwits are too stupid to even realize that this was a charter flight full of conservative party members going to the CPC convention in Quebec. [lol]

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Ironic that CUPE shamelessly donates union fees to third party political advertisers, without a lick of input from union members, but claims bias from WJ.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

[thumbup]

Taz
Taz

Communist UPE.

john.lankers
john.lankers

But every left wing a hole can mouth of where ever they want, if they can harass people in front of hospitals then PP has every right to voice his concerns on board of an airplane.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, CUPE has to pipe up now, can we boycott CUPE from getting another penny of our tax dollars? Defund CUPE, defund the CBC and defund the MSM.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

