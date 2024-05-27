Dallas Stars’ DJ apologizes for dissing Oilers with La Bamba after Game 2 win

It was a case of adding insult to injury.Not only did the Edmonton Oilers blow a close game with barely three minutes left in their Game 2 Stanley Cup conference final with the Dallas Stars, they were trolled by the local DJ with their theme song La Bamba as they left the ice.No it only is it the Oilers' victory song, but unbeknownst to Stars’ DJ Jonathan ‘Shippy’ Shipman, it’s also a tribute to the Oilers’ late locker room attendant Joey Moss and six-year old cancer victim and superfan Ben Stelter, who died in 2022..On Sunday, Shippy took to social media to apologize for what he admitted was a misstep.He explained playing the opposing team’s win song after a loss is something he does to poke fun at the team. But after realizing the significance of the song to Oilers’ players and fans he recanted.“I’m sorry, Oilers fans. If I knew what I know now about the significance of La Bamba to your franchise and fan base, I certainly would not have played it,” he wrote on Twitter (“X”).“I thought it was just a happy, fun win song. Thank you to all the Oilers fans who have been so understanding. Much love!”.“I’m sorry, Oilers fans. If I knew what I know now about the significance of La Bamba to your franchise and fan base, I certainly would not have played it,”Stars’ DJ Jonathan ‘Shippy’ Shipman.To prove his penance, the recalcitrant shock jock even made a donation to the Ben Stelter Foundation and encouraged Stars faithful to do the same.Stelter passed away after a two-year battle with an aggressive type of brain cancer cancer called glioblastoma. He lovingly became known for his enthusiastic “Play La Bamba, Baby!” phrase.Likewise, Moss died in 2020 at the age of 57 after Wayne Gretzky brought him into the Oilers locker room during the Glory Days of the 1980s. La Bamba was one of Moss’s favourite songs.