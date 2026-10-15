'DECLINE THE NINE': Alberta Prosperity Project tells members not to answer Alberta's non-independence referendum questions

EDMONTON — The Alberta Prosperity Project is calling on its members not to vote on Alberta's non-independence referendum questions, arguing that passing them gives the Alberta and federal governments ammunition to claim Albertans want to fix Canada. "DECLINE THE NINE," reads an automated text signed by APP CEO Mitch Sylvestre sent to organization members on Wednesday. "Leave Question 1 through nine blank." "Mark only Question 10, Option 2: tell the government to start the legal process for a binding referendum on Alberta independence." .APP's text comes as Albertans began voting in advance polls on Tuesday, which will remain open until Saturday, ahead of referendum day on Monday. Premier Danielle Smith proposed the first nine questions, which address issues including the Alberta government taking more control of immigration and judicial selection, increasing provincial jurisdiction safeguards, and abolishing Canada's Senate. Question 10 is based on a pair of citizen initiative petitions, and it asks whether Albertans want to remain in Canada or whether the Alberta government should begin the legal process toward holding a binding independence referendum. Alberta independence supporters initially expressed frustration with Question 10, claiming Smith could have called a binding referendum on her own, but many have since turned it around and used it to gain support from people who are not yet ready to leave Canada. Smith, who said she voted to remain in Canada, has used the first nine referendum questions to address Alberta's grievances and show Albertans that Alberta can work within the confederation. The APP does not want to give her that tool. "Why it matters: if the nine pass, Edmonton and Ottawa will point to them as proof Albertans want to fix Canada and stay," the APP text reads. "Don't hand them that." "We can't fix Canada and leave it at the same time. This is a time for choosing." .APP's message has drawn criticism from several Alberta independence supporters, because most nationalists support the ideas proposed in Smith's questions, especially if Albertans vote to remain in Canada. Pathway to Independence leader Cory Morgan said the "decline the nine" campaign is not being "very well received" by most individuals, and the APP is more focused on Smith than Alberta independence. Further compounding the issue is that many Albertans already plan to vote against the nine questions, either because they disagree with the policies or just to spite Smith. "I voted today," wrote Let Alberta Decide co-leader Keith Wilson in an X post. "I voted YES to the nine and Option 2 on question 10. I recommend everyone who wants a better future for their kids to do the same." The Western Standard has reached out to Sylvestre. The five questions propose immigration policies for the UCP to adopt, while the other four require amending the Canadian Constitution; doing so needs support from seven provinces (representing 50% of Canada's population) and votes in the House of Commons and the Senate. Albertans voted 62% in favour of the Ottawa ending Canada's equalization payment system in 2021, but the federal government took no further action.