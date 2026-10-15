Alberta

'DECLINE THE NINE': Alberta Prosperity Project tells members not to answer Alberta's non-independence referendum questions

Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre speaking with supporters at the APP's rally in Edmonton to begin their referendum campaign.
Alberta Prosperity Project CEO Mitch Sylvestre speaking with supporters at the APP's rally in Edmonton to begin their referendum campaign. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum 2026
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