Alberta

DEJAVU: Smith, Nenshi clash over nationalists in UCP caucus

Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum. Legislative Assembly of Alberta: YouTube
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta referendum 2026
AB Question Period
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