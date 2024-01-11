Deloitte sees weaker — but steadier — silver lining for Canadian oil markets

First the bad news: the Canadian oil market is expected to be weaker in 2024 than it has been over the past two years, according to Deloitte’s annual market evaluation.

The good news is weaker oil markets will usher in an extended period of stability that will offset declines in prices. That in turn will allow for modest growth opportunities that should result in a healthier industry overall, even as domestic producers (hopefully) begin offshore oil exports for the time.

"(Last year) was a year of volatility in oil markets largely caused by rising geopolitical tensions, but unlike previous years, these tensions did not drive up prices as would normally be the case," said Andrew Botterill, Deloitte’s National Oil, Gas & Chemicals leader.

"Slowing global growth demand for crude oil and increased US production to compensate for much of the cuts by OPEC+ countries means prices are about where they were in late 2021."