Derek Reimer found guilty of bail breach, given $500 fine for charge

Mission7 Pastor Derek Reimer had an unfavourable outcome in his most recent court case. Reimer has been found guilty of breaching his bail conditions when he was arrested 163 metres from the Signal Hill Library for protesting against drag queen story times. “We are on brief recess as it appears Crown and defense counsel will be ready for sentencing today,” tweeted Canadian court reporter Mike Petch on Monday. .Reimer had been taken into custody for violating his bail conditions by rallying against the City of Calgary’s anti-protest bylaw near the Signal Hill Library during an all ages drag event in 2023..WATCH: Calgary pastor arrested for demonstrating against anti-protest restrictions.“You are currently under arrest for breaching your 200 metre no go conditions,” said a Calgary Police Service (CPS) officer..Two CPS officers grabbed Reimer behind his arms. He went onto his knees. The Crown attorney was able to prove the actus reus and mens rea for the crime. The judge relied on the Zora case regarding recklessness and subjective fault for the verdict. Reimer’s lawyer declined to have a pre-trial sentencing report with this case. He expressed concern about the judge’s interpretation of public safety within the context of the Zora case. While he had been convicted, his lawyer pointed out his recent acquittal in the case that led to the bail conditions being imposed. However, the judge said these cases were separate matters. A Calgary judge dismissed all charges against Reimer on September 24 in relation to a protest against a drag queen story hour at the Seton Library in 2023..NOT GUILTY: Street preacher Reimer acquitted on drag story protests .Calgary Court of Justice Justice Allan Fradsham agreed he used disrespectful language when he crashed a drag queen story time at the Seton Library. That was when he burst into the gathering and began shouting and calling participants and staff perverts for allowing it to proceed. He was removed and continued to be disruptive as he was arrested and hauled away by the CPS. In the most recent verdict, Reimer was not given a conditional discharge, so the case will appear as a criminal conviction. He would not be incarcerated and has to pay a $500 fine within six months. Reimer responded by saying the CPS officer who arrested him admitted he had no discretion. “It’s like my lawyer says — They’re throwing spaghetti against the wall so to speak and seeing what’s going to stick,” he said. “And I was overcharged.” .With this conviction, he said he was unworried about it. This is because the battle belongs to God and is confident moving forward. A judge ruled in August Reimer engaged in criminal harassment by video recording the manager of a library where a drag queen story time was scheduled and sharing it to Facebook..Judge says Calgary pastor Reimer harassed library manager to try to cancel drag event .Calgary Court of Justice Justice Karen Molle said his conduct was meant to intimidate Saddletowne Library manager Shannon Slater into cancelling a drag queen story time and led to her having concerns about her safety. In addition to the criminal harassment charge, Molle convicted Reimer of breaching his release conditions by communicating with drag queen story hour participants when he was out on bail.