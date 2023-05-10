The UCP is disputing allegations leader Danielle Smith would “sell off” hospitals in Alberta if re-elected on May 29, after the NDP released another video suggesting otherwise.
At a media event in Calgary, NDP representatives dusted off a 2021 video in which Smith — then a private citizen — allegedly advocates “selling off” the Peter Lougheed and Foothills hospitals under some hidden agenda to “skirt around” the Canada Health Act and privatize health care in Alberta.
There’s only one problem with that argument — there already are private hospitals in Canada, and indeed, in Alberta. They’ve been operating in the province for decades, indeed a century. And happen to be perfectly legal under the Canada Health Act as long as they provide publicly funded services.
To wit: Covenant Health, which is one of the largest Catholic healthcare providers in Alberta.
It operates 16 acute care, continuing care, assisted living, hospice, seniors housing facilities — even ambulance services. And yes, hospitals. Including the Mineral Springs Hospital in Banff, the Grey Nuns General and Misercordia hospitals in Edmonton, St. Joseph's General in Vegreville and St. Mary’s in Camrose, employing 18,000 people.
Although it was officially incorporated in 2008 under former premier Ed Stelmach, its roots go back to 1870 and a smallpox outbreak at the Métis settlement at the St. Albert Mission, which predates the formation of the province and is an indelible part of Alberta’s — and Canada’s — history.
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, the first HÔTEL-DIEU — or hospital — in New France was established in 1639 by three sisters of Augustines de la Miséricorde de Jésus in Québec City. This hospital is still in operation to this day.
When pressed if an NDP government would revoke the credentials of groups like Covenant, former justice minister Kathleen Ganley was understandably tongue-tied. In other words, she hadn’t done her homework.
What Smith actually said: “Give money to Alberta Health Insurance — it’s a separate entity, a government entity — so it’s publicly funded, but they were forbidden from running any programs or any health services themselves.”
Alberta Health Services becomes the ‘contractor’ while the Alberta Health Quality Council takes on an ‘auditor’ function to determine whether hospitals are being properly managed. If not, Alberta Health Insurance would put out an RFP or request for proposals from interested groups — presumably the Grey Nuns — who can.
“That is perfectly compliant,” (it is)… “It’s a structure issue and a political will issue and we’ve got neither of those, unfortunately.”
Surely, there are those who won’t agree. But is it a plea to liquidate the public health system to the highest bidder? Hardly.
The UCP Tweeted: “Looks like the NDP are doubling down on their fear and smear tactics, because they have no real plan for anything.”
Looks like the NDP are doubling down on their fear and smear tactics, because they have no real plan for anything.Let’s do a reality check… Premier Smith signed the Public Health Guarantee to ensure no Albertan ever has to pay to see their doctor or for needed medical…
As always, the Western Standard attempted to ask NDP officials if they were elected government whether they would continue to ignore accredited members of the Alberta Press Gallery? As always in this campaign, they refused to answer the question and then a followup.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
