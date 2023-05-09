Wildfire raging in Drayton Valley

Wildfire raging in Drayton Valley. 

 Courtesy Twitter

Oil companies in Northern Alberta continue shut in oil gas production, processing plants and pipelines as a safety precaution against raging wildfires scorching the province.

Despite some cooler weather, there were still 89 wildfires burning according to the Alberta government’s wildfire website — down from 108 yesterday — 46 are classified as contained while 25 were out of control and another 18 as ‘being held.'

Wildfire dashboard May 8
Alberta precipitation map May 8

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.