DESTINY DENIED: Oilers fall short in Game 7 dream series

What a ride. The Oilers were supposed to be Canada’s Team of Destiny. But in the end it wasn’t destined to be, after Alberta’s dream team came up short in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final, falling 2-1 in a nail biter.It was the stuff of dreams. But not even Connor McDavid could overcome 84 years of history by becoming their first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to overcome a 3-0 series deficit and claim the Cup.McDavid won the Conn Smythe trophy as the series MVP but it wasn’t the one he obviously wanted. That will have to wait until next year.But there was no words to sum up the loss..