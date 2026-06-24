Destructive, invasive fish reportedly found in Sylvan Lake

EDMONTON— A pair of harmful, invasive Prussian Carp fish have been found in Sylvan Lake, highlighting concerns about the rapidly spreading Asian and central European species. "Alberta’s government is aware of the presence of Prussian carp in Sylvan Lake," reads a statement from Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Grant Hunter's office issued to the Western Standard on Wednesday. "Fish samples provided by local residents were recently tested, and results received earlier this week confirmed the species’ presence in the lake."News about discovery circulated online after a leaked email revealed that the two fish had tested positive. "We can confidently say now Sylvan Lake has Prussian Carp, not goldfish," reads the email supposedly from Nicole Kimmel, an Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist with Alberta's Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas..According to the Environment and Protected Areas’ website, the species, which is often confused with goldfish, poses a danger to the area due to its destructive feeding habits, ability to carry pathogens, and hardy, rapid reproduction. Native fish presence was four times lower after a Prussian Carp invasion, according to a 2017 study. Purssian Carp were first discovered in North America in 2006, via a suspected goldfish release in Alberta, and the species has since spread to river watersheds across Alberta, including the Bow, both Saskatchewan rivers, Red Deer, and into Saskatchewan. .The fish tend to be silver-gold in colour, up to 30cm long, with plump bodies and large scales. Possession of live Prussian Carp beyond 5 m from the water’s edge is illegal in Alberta, and individuals who catch one have been directed to kill the fish for consumption or dispose of it in the garbage. "Albertans are also asked to report sightings of Prussian carp to the Aquatic Invasive Species Hotline at 1-855-336-BOAT (2628) and, where possible, provide a clear photo showing the fish’s entire body and fins," the Environment and Protected Areas statement reads"Furthermore, it is illegal in Alberta to move live fish from one water body to another. Penalties for illegally transferring fish can be up to $100,000 and/or one year in prison. If you witness the suspected intentional release of an aquatic invasive species in Alberta, please call the 24/7 Report A Poacher hotline toll-free at 1-800-642-3800." The Environment and Protected Areas website claims that the best defence against Prussian Carp is prevention through education, because response options are expensive and time-consuming. Reactive measures include the use of nets and angling, as well as pesticide treatment, though the latter is a last resort.