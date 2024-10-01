Direct Energy to lower natural gas rates across Alberta for October

Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) announced lower default natural gas rates across Alberta for October. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South Service Territory, according to a Monday press release. DERS said the rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC).The North Service Territory includes people living in and north of Red Deer. For customers in the North Service Territory, DERS said the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $0.848 per gigajoule to $0.627 per gigajoule. It said this rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $0.583 per gigajoule as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.044 per gigajoule for September and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average nine gigajoules of consumption would be about $138 in this area. The South Service Territory includes people living south of Red Deer. For customers in the South Service Territory, it said the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $0.848 per gigajoule to $0.627 per gigajoule. It pointed out this rate reflects a market price for October supplies of about $0.583 per gigajoule as reported by the NGX and incorporates an adjustment of $0.044 per gigajoule for September and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for October based on an average nine gigajoules of consumption would be about $117 in this area. DERS announced on September 4 lower default natural gas rates across Alberta would be coming in September..Direct Energy to lower rates across Alberta for September .It said these rates will apply to people who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South Service Territory. Additionally, it said the rates have been verified by the AUC. For customers in the North Service Territory, it said the September regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the August rate of $0.936 per gigajoule to $0.848 per gigajoule.