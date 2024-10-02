Display depicting Trudeau in blackface, turban decried as racist by left-wing site

Daily Hive Calgary said Albertans are calling out racism and hatred after a photo of a display insulting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was shared online. Daily Hive Calgary reported Tuesday the display is located on Hwy. 1 and has an artificial intelligence-generated image sign of Trudeau with his arms behind his back and being grabbed by police officers. One sign above the image has a caption “Trudeau sucks,” and another on the AI-generated sign says he is “Canada’s biggest criminal.” “What’s with the hateful rhetoric?” said Reddit user Appropriate_Duty_930.While the sign is a major part of the display, it includes a scarecrow-like figure in a white cloak, black pants, a black face, and a turban. The photo was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, with Daily Hive Calgary saying many Albertans expressed disgust with it. Reddit user AccordingFeeling7737 said this display is incomprehensible. “He literally bought oil and gas a pipeline,” said AccordingFeeling7737. .“The pic is one thing, but the scarecrow-like figure too?” said Fun-Memory1523.