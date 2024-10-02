Alberta

Display depicting Trudeau in blackface, turban decried as racist by left-wing site

Anti-Justin Trudeau display
Anti-Justin Trudeau display Courtesy Appropriate_Duty_930/Reddit
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sign
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Parade
Display
Sundre Pro Rodeo
Highway 1
Daily Hive Calgary
Appropriate_Duty_930
AccordingFeeling7737
Fun-Memory1523

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news