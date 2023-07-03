Calgary police

A young child is currently in life-threatening condition after being attacked by dogs in the southwest Bridlewood area on Saturday, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

CPS officers said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to reports of a seven-year-old child being attacked by two Rottweilers at a residence in the 0-100 block of Bridlewood Park SW.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If I've heard it once I've heard it a thousand times "he/she is as harmless as a baby" speaking of their rottie or pit bull, etc or "it's not the breed, it's how they we're trained" - another one that makes me laugh when I mention it's a breed that can't be trusted, "poodles bite more than rotties, pit bulls, etc." - Put these two dogs down, try and fine or imprison the owner.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I had some neighbours not that long ago with a pitbull that they thought was wonderful and didn’t need to ever be tied up on their unfenced yard. It was hell to say the least and good riddance to them.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I always carry protection now for whatever unexpected situation comes my way.

I hope the little guy has a speedy recovery.

