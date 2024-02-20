DOING THE MATHS: Saskatchewan’s carbon tax axe shaves 1% from inflation

The numbers don’t lie. Removing the carbon tax from home heating bills in Saskatchewan shaved almost a full percentage point off its inflation rate, Statistics Canada numbers show.According to the government reporting agency, Saskatchewan’s consumer price index fell to 1.9% in January from 2.7% the month before, below the Bank of Canada’s 2% target. That compared to 2.9% for Canada as a whole and 3.4% in Alberta — which was the only province to see a jump.And in fact, the main difference between Alberta and Saskatchewan, was the price of electricity which jumped a whopping 119.9% in Wild Rose Country, partly as a result of January’s cold snap.By comparison in Saskatchewan — which relies less on renewables for power and heat — the removal of the carbon tax resulted in a 26.6% reduction in the consumer price of natural gas..Premier Scott Moe was quick to credit the drop on Twitter (“X”) on his government’s decision to axe the tax on heating bills. “The Trudeau carbon tax was over a quarter of the cost of natural gas in SK. If the feds are actually serious about fighting inflation, they would scrap the carbon tax on everyone and everything.”.The point was further hammered home by former premier Brad Wall. In his own post, Wall ridiculed the notion that carbon taxes haven’t pushed up prices. And that’s just for home heating.“This is quite something from StatsCan. The federal bureau of statistics is confirming that Sask’s removal of the carbon tax from home heating helped reduce our inflation rate well below the national average. But the carbon tax isn’t inflationary right?”.In a news release, the Saskatchewan government urged the feds to scrap the tax altogether.Crown Investments Minister Dustin Duncan said the numbers provide a “clear example” of what the federal government needs to do if it really wanted to drive down the cost of living for Canadians."If they are actually serious about fighting inflation, the federal government needs to remove the carbon tax on everyone and everything," Duncan said. "This shows how much impact it has, just removing it on home heating in one province. Imagine the significant impact it would have on gas prices, grocery prices and everything else we produce and transport in Canada if the federal government scrapped the carbon tax.""Instead, they are fully committed to another carbon tax increase on April 1. It shows they really don't care about the impact it is having on Canadian families struggling with the cost of living."