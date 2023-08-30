Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
That’s exactly what Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault did this week on his controversial China visit, calling out Calgary-based oil giant Suncor — not the Communist Party — over emissions.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
That’s exactly what Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault did this week on his controversial China visit, calling out Calgary-based oil giant Suncor — not the Communist Party — over emissions.
In an interview with the Canadian Press on Tuesday, Guilbeault said Suncor’s plans to sell off its renewables to focus on oil justify the imposition of an emissions cap, something to which the Alberta government is adamantly opposed.
He was reacting to comments made by Suncor boss Rich Kruger earlier this month when he told investors the oil sands behemoth plans to focus on its core business — producing oil — while leaving the renewables business to others.
"We have a bit of a disproportionate emphasis on the longer-term energy transition," Kruger said after the company posted a $1.9 billion second quarter profit. “Today, we win by creating value through our large integrated asset base underpinned by oil sands."
That apparently stuck in Guilbeault’s craw.
"To see the leader of a great Canadian company say that he is basically disengaging from climate change and sustainability, that he's going to focus on short-term profit, it's all the wrong answers," Guilbeault said.
"If I was convinced before that we needed to do regulation, I am even more convinced now."
Suncor’s profitability was apparently was more of a priority for Guilbeault than the fact that China emits a third of the world’s greenhouse gas — more than all other nations combined.
That would presumably be a more appropriate point of discussion to raise in his meetings with the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED) in Beijing this week, where he sits as vice-chair.
Instead, the CPC’s Global Times mouthpiece warned him against being “condescending” in discussions to accelerate China’s own carbon neutrality plans — by 2060, not 2050 under the Paris Accord or even the 2035 target he has artificially imposed on Alberta back home.
Earlier this month he imposed arbitrary net-zero rules on Alberta’s gas-fired electricity grid that Premier Danielle Smith has called an “unrealistic, unachievable fantasy.”
And in his CP interview he indicated that regulations to cap oil sector emissions more than 40% — which Smith has said amounts to a de facto production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day — is ready to be unveiled on his return from China, although the exact date has been delayed.
"I don't think in 2023 you can be a good corporate citizen and not play your role," he said, referring to Suncor.
The Western Standard has reached out to Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz — who Premier Smith has dubbed the ‘Guilbeault Whisperer’ —for comment.
Trudeau's government is beyond pathetic!
I think Albertans will be better served by ignoring people like Gilbert, Freeland and Castro, and go about doing what we do best, producing the the most ethical, environmentally safe oil products in the world.
