Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The number of cases of E. coli in Calgary daycares continues to climb as health officials scramble to contain an outbreak that has sickened dozens of young children.
According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), there were 56 lab-confirmed cases infecting as many as 50 kids. As of Tuesday, 15 were in hospital.
In addition, AHS has issued closure orders for 11 separate daycare facilities “until issues are resolved.”
"Families with children attending any of the locations listed below have been sent letters advising of the outbreak and are being asked to monitor for symptoms," AHS said.
A notice on the Fueling Brains web site, says six of its outlets in all areas of the city will be closed until at least Monday for deep cleaning. Although the investigation into the cause is continuing, all of its locations shared a common kitchen facility.
In a statement, Fueling Brains cofounder Faisal Alimohd said he was notified by AHS of the outbreak around noon on Sunday after sick kids began appearing in city hospitals.
"The exact source of the outbreak has not been identified, but we will be reviewing our policies, procedures, and sourcing related to food services for our facilities,” he said.
"We recognize that this is a difficult situation for our incredible families and staff. We will continue to work hard to support them and provide updates as they become available."
According to experts, the cause of the infection depends on the source, and whether it came from contaminated meat or alternatively, raw vegetables such as salad greens or bean sprouts.
If it’s traced to meat, improper cooking and handling procedures are likely to blame. If it was from contaminated produce, then the contamination likely occurred at the source in places such as California or Mexico.
According to AHS, the predominant symptom associated with E. coli is diarrhea, which may be bloody. Symptoms usually start one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with the E. coli bacteria.
The majority of individuals who get sick generally improve on their own without specific treatment within 10 days, but a proportion may develop more severe complications. Antibiotics are not necessary or helpful for this infection, it added.
Those concerned or developing symptoms are urged to call 8-1-1. If children develop severe symptoms (e.g. bloody diarrhea), AHS says to visit an urgent care care clinic, an emergency department or family physician as soon as possible.
Children, the elderly and the immunocompromised are at greater risk of complications from this strain of E. coli.
AHS said it would continue to update the public with information as it becomes available.
The following sites, all located in Calgary, have been issued a closure order until issues are resolved:
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
Is the ndp/lib gov forcing daycares to buy substandard food? Food for thought that. Profit over people. Vote em both out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.