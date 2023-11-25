Drag queen says Gaza as dangerous for her as UK, US

American drag queen Katya said people saying she would be decapitated in Palestine do not recognize she would receive similar treatment in Glasgow. “As a gay person who can’t pass, as a cross-dresser, as a sissy — they have, they do and they will kill us anywhere,” tweeted Katya. “Bitch.”.While Katya would be persecuted in Palestine, she asked people about Moscow. She said she would be mistreated in various Massachusetts cities. She made these comments after saying she supported Palestine. “FREE PALESTINE,” she said..Post Millennial senior editor Andy Ngo said he “thought that queer leftists compartmentalized their support for militant Palestinian nationalism, Hamas, etc. in order to push aside the inconsistencies.”“It turns out many of them are just stupid and driven by the same suicidal tendencies that motivate them to harm their own societies,” said Ngo.“Get out of the way.”.Tel Aviv Institute founder Hen Mazzig acknowledged he hears “your frustration and pain seeing the horrific footage from Gaza.”“How you would be treated in Gaza has nothing to do with the argument, that’s absolutely true, But your one-sided approach is so harmful,” said Mazzig.“Two-hundred forty+ innocent Israelis are held hostage in Gaza including babies and elderly sick women, 1,200 Israelis were murdered, dozens of Israeli girls raped.”.This ordeal comes after Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood), who is a lesbian, said on October 18 she was proud of Edmontonians for supporting Palestine. READ MORE: Alberta NDP's Irwin says she stands with Palestine“Edmonton,” said Irwin. Irwin included a photo of a pro-Palestine protest happening outside the Alberta Legislature, with people waving flags and holding signs.