Dreeshen, Horner promise photo radar, auto insurance changes at conference

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said the government's plan with photo radar "has been punted down the field numerous times to December 1st." The Alberta government has moved the photo radar changes to December 1 three times for a new set of guidelines. "Obviously that's not sustainable, so we as a provincial government, we want to set photo radar rules that work for municipalities and with municipalities," said Dreeshen on a Friday panel at the Alberta Municipalities Convention and Trade Show. "But we also want to make sure there's a public trust of what the new photo radar rules are." With the new photo radar rules, Dreeshen said he wants the public to trust in them when it is deployed in the 25 municipalities that use it. That is why Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors spent the summer with the 25 municipalities to talk with them and get their perspectives about it. Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors is holding its deliberations about it this fall. When the new rules come out, he said it will give municipalities time to enforce them. He said many people have angst with photo radar because it can be used for fishing holes for government revenue. While it can be used as a tool to keep drivers safe, he said there are other options available. Dreeshen said it is not a magic bullet, but it is useful and will be used for the right purposes. The Alberta government said in November it would be banning photo radar on ring roads in Calgary and Edmonton and eliminating fishing holes..Alberta government to scale back photo radar, fishing holes banned."We are extending the current cap of new photo radar and equipment in locations until December of next year," said Dreeshen. "And our government does recognize that photo radar can improve traffic safety." Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said there have been a number of discussions and consultations on the auto insurance file. "We had a rate pause as well that lasted a full year to try to provide affordability at a time when they really needed it," said Horner. "But there is a lot of pressure, rate pressure, built up in the system." The Alberta government held an auto insurance conference in the spring. Horner confirmed Alberta Treasury Board and Finance has been consulting with every aspect of insurance in the months since then. At the moment, he said it is getting to a place where it will have recommendations to take to cabinet. While it will be making changes, two auto insurance companies have left Alberta. He said he has met with other insurance companies that are in a similar situation and will have to make a decision soon. When people take vehicle prices, supply chain costs, and bodily injury claims, he said they add up and lead to people paying more. When Calgary had a large hailstorm, he pointed out insurance companies gave out $2.8 billion in claims, but more than $1 billion was for vehicles. He said people might face consequences in other ways from governments imposing rate caps. Horner concluded by saying people can expect to hear more about auto insurance soon. The Alberta government said in November it will be implementing reforms to address high auto insurance rates as it explores long-term solutions..UPDATED: Alberta government reforms auto insurance system ."We know that Albertans have been struggling with their auto insurance rates and that's why we've been working hard to find solutions," said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. "I'm pleased that we can work to bring forward these new measures to help."