Dreeshen lauds Trump winning US presidential election

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said US President-Elect Donald Trump winning the presidential election “was a huge result for America and for North America.” While Dreeshen helped out with Trump’s campaign in 2016, he said the Americans spoke clearly about the direction they wanted to go in 2024. “From my standpoint, working in the Alberta government, having a good relationship with the United States is obviously very important for Albertans,” said Dreeshen in a Wednesday press scrum. “There’s so much trade, so much commerce, that goes between our borders — whether it’s highways or pipelines.” He pointed out it is important to have a good relationship with the US. Additionally, he said building these relationships is important for Alberta. Dreeshen worked on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. He visited 28 states and shadowed former US first daughter Ivanka Trump. Because of his work, he was invited to Donald’s victory party in New York City, where he was photographed wearing a red Make America Great Again hat. Dreeshen followed up by saying when people win campaigns, that means they were successful. “I think the main message that I as an observer from the campaign was affordability, and that’s something that I think Canadians are facing that same affordability pressure that Americans are feeling,” he said. “When you look at the federal carbon tax that we have here in Canada, that’s something that there’s talk of a carbon tax election federally happening very soon.” In response, he said people will see if affordability is a ballot box question going into the next Canadian election. However, that is what the Alberta government has been hearing from Albertans. Donald claimed victory in the US presidential election on Wednesday, beating out Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris..UPDATED: Trump wins US presidential election, Kamala yet to concede; Canadian leaders react.Although he faced two assassination attempts this summer as he campaigned across the US, he won the required 270 Electoral College votes to become the 47th president. The Republicans reclaimed the US Senate. Harris did not concede right after Trump claimed victory.