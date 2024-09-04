Dreeshen says Alberta government to halt funding to Calgary’s Green Line LRT

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said Calgary’s Green Line LRT proposal “is fast becoming a multibillion dollar boondoggle that will serve very few Calgarians.” In response, Dreeshen said the Alberta government is unable to support or provide funding for the revised Green Line Stage One scope as outlined in the City of Calgary’s most recent business case. “To be clear, we recognize your and the current council’s efforts to try to salvage the untenable position you’ve been placed in by the former mayor and his utter failure to completely oversee the planning, design, and implementation of a cost-effective transit plan that have could have served hundreds of thousands of Calgarians in the City’s southern and northern communities,” said Dreeshen in a Tuesday letter to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “And although we understand hundreds of millions have already been spent on utility and other work for the current Green Line Scope, throwing good money after bad is simply not an option for our government.”.Dreeshen confirmed his staff have reviewed the City of Calgary’s business case, and he has serious concerns with the major reduction in proposed benefits of the Green Line for Calgarians. For example, he noted ridership will be reduced by 40% and total project costs will have risen by 14%. In order to assist the City of Calgary with addressing this issue, he said the Alberta government will contract with a qualified, independent third party to provide them with alternative cost proposals for the Green Line alignment integrating the Red and Blue Line along Seven Avenue and running to the future Grand Central Station in the Arena Entertainment District. He added it should continue above ground to Shepard and beyond using the current budget included in the most recent business case. The report will examine a potential extension of an above-ground or elevated rail line from Seven Avenue to Eau Claire to bring some cost certainty to that portion of the line should it be pursued. To address potential legal exposure with the proposed Eau Claire portion of the Green Line, he requested the City of Calgary’s legal counsel work with the Alberta government’s legal counsel to better understand any legal implications if there are any so it can assess how to best address the situation. Dreeshen concluded by saying the Alberta government will “expect both the City and the Board to provide my department with all requested documentation necessary to completing the above report and legal analysis.” Once his department has this analysis, he said it will work with the City of Calgary in determining next steps. “I look forward to discussing this matter further with you and to arrive at a final scope for the Green Line project that is beneficial to Calgarians,” he said. Calgary city council approved a revised Green Line Phase One project scope, capital funding request, and delivery model as recommended by the Green Line Board in July. READ MORE: SHORTER & COSTLIER: Calgary Green Line LRT moves ahead with $6.2 billion smaller lineTo respond to rising costs and potential future escalations and maximize the Green Line's benefits, the City of Calgary said the Green Line Board’s recommendations were based on work done to reduce costs and contractor negotiations during the Development Phase. “Today's decision is more than a decade in the making and sets Calgary up for success for years to come, especially at a time when we are the fastest growing city in the nation,” said Gondek. Gondek could not be reached for comment in time for publication..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.