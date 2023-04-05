The UCP government gave Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley a heads-up on social media Tuesday to let her know “What an out-of-touch leader looks like.”
“The Industrial Heartland is key to Alberta’s economic success,” said Notley.
Thanks @albertaNDP for announcing a road project in Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville… that our government has already begun work on!We've already included a new interchange at Hwy 15 and Hwy 830 in the 2023 Provincial Construction Plan! #ableg #abpoli #Elections2023 pic.twitter.com/jV27nZ27yB— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) April 4, 2023
“If we are elected in May, an Alberta NDP government will fund the first steps towards the creation of a vital interchange that will support economic growth in this area for generations to come.”
“Rachel, this has already happened. You are announcing things from the past. Alberta needs to keep looking forward, not backward,” said Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Deven Dreeshen.
“PS — if your staff need help to look this stuff up, have them contact my office for a briefing.”
What an out-of-touch Leader looks like… pic.twitter.com/IBIRs6YZFG— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) April 5, 2023
Dreeshen then thanked Notley and the Alberta NDP for announcing a road project in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville the UCP government already begun work on.
This project is on Page 11:https://t.co/wEI3Ic1KmB— Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) April 4, 2023
“We've already included a new interchange at Hwy 15 and Hwy 830 in the 2023 Provincial Construction Plan,” Dreeshen said.
“Sad to see Rachel Notley is stuck running on a knockoff version of our UCP platform. She’s been here too long and is all out of fresh ideas. Budget 2023 already includes engineering funding for an interchange at Highway 15 and Highway 830."
Dreeshen said once the design is complete and the construction estimate is refined, the department will allocate funding for construction.
"Much like with the Red Deer Regional Hospital, I’ve noticed Rachel Notley is trying to run on taking credit for things the UCP government has gotten done but she refused to do when she ran the province," Dreeshen said.
The election in Alberta is May 29.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
