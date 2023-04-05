Notley announces project already being completed by UCP

"If we are elected in May, an Alberta NDP government will fund the first steps towards the creation of a vital interchange that will support economic growth in this area for generations to come," Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said.

The UCP government gave Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley a heads-up on social media Tuesday to let her know “What an out-of-touch leader looks like.”

“The Industrial Heartland is key to Alberta’s economic success,” said Notley.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The leather faced fascist demon IS Trudeau

She IS Singh

They are all absolutely identical

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The ndp are intellectually and morally bankrupt, watch them and msm play the race/lbgtq/misogyny/bigot/etc card - don't kid yourself, they and the liberanos play that card very well, been doing it successfully for quite a while.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

The NDP is asleep at the wheel.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Notley needs to concentrate on trying to get Mr. Pinky Tuscadero in Ottawa to kick-start his brain into a non-confidence motion for little Potatoe. That might salvage both of their jobs come election time.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Leatherface Notley really needs to re-examine her stance on vodka being part of a well balanced breakfast

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup][beam]

guest688
guest688

Well Said Joke... Too Funny... LOL!!

Hopefully not true?!

