‘DRILL, BABY, DRILL’: Trump vows to ban EVs on ‘Day One’ in acceptance speech

Donald Trump ripped a page from former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Thursday, vowing the US will drill its way to energy security — and prosperity.And he also vowed to repeal what he called current president Joe Biden’s ‘EV mandate’ on his first day in office.“I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one,” Trump said in his address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The move would result in “saving the US auto industry from complete obliteration, which is happening right now, and saving US customers thousands and thousands of dollars per car,” he said.Instead, Trump said he’d accelerate drilling of oil and gas.“We are a nation that has the opportunity to make an absolute fortune with its energy,” he said in his acceptance speech. Soon, he said, “we will be energy dominant and supply not only ourselves, but we will supply the rest of the world.”In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, Trump said “we have more liquid gold than anybody,” while vowing to roll back Biden policies promoting wind and solar and what he termed the current president’s “EV mandate.”Biden’s methane rules, LNG export pause, obstacles to oil and gas leasing on federal lands, and even its signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could be all on the chopping block in a second Trump term in office. .“Wind does not work. It’s too expensive,”Donald J. Trump.“We need energy at low prices. The advantage we have all over almost every country including the very large ones is that we have more energy than anybody. We have more of the real energy, the energy that works,” the former president said.“Wind does not work. It’s too expensive,” he added, asserting that solar and wind farms are bad for the environment and unable to provide low cost energy. His running mate, Ohio senator JD Vance — a self described climate ‘denier’ — is reportedly one of the biggest recipients of donations from oil companies, which has environmentalists up in arms.“Like Donald Trump, J.D. Vance has proven that he will make it a top priority to roll back climate protections while answering to the demands of oil and gas CEOs,” Stevie O’Hanlon, communications director of the Sunset Movement said in a statement.“JD Vance will sell out to the highest bidder, whether that’s Trump or the fossil fuel industry. That makes him dangerous. Donald Trump was the worst president for climate in U.S. history. JD Vance will empower Donald Trump to enact even worse damage on our planet in a second Trump administration.”.Crude oil imports from Canada surged to a record for the week ending July 19, reaching 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd), a 807,000 bpd increase from the previous week.Canadian Chamber of Shipping.It has implications for Canada. In addition to being its biggest customer, the US is also its biggest competitor — and especially Alberta. Earlier this week the Canadian Chamber of Shipping reported that US crude oil imports from Canada surged to a record for the week ending July 19, reaching 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd), a 807,000 bpd increase from the previous week.The boost follows the May start of the Trans Mountain (TMX) pipeline expansion, which has nearly tripled its capacity to 890,000 bpd, the largest gain since March, 2023. While most of this Canadian oil is going to US West Coast refiners, some is also being exported to Asia. In contrast, US Gulf Coast imports fell by 140,000 bpd to 1.1 million bpd due to Hurricane Beryl, which led to port closures and draft restrictions. American exports also declined by 35,000 bpd to around 4 million bpd amid those disruptions.Trump has vowed to slap import tariffs on the order of 10% on everything shipped to the US but it’s not immediately clear if it would apply to crude oil exports from Canada.