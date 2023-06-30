Drought

Farmers need rain now to save crops and feed livestock according to latest crop reports.

 ABGov

Despite recent rains, Foothills County Council is officially a disaster zone. 

At its regular Wednesday meeting, county councillors formally invoked a ’municipal agricultural disaster’ for the entire region southwest of Calgary as of June 28 due to the ongoing drought and current crop conditions.

2023 drought

Drought models os of June 12.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

