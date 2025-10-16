Drumheller business owner arrested for sexual offences involving a youth

A well-known Drumheller business owner has been charged following an RCMP investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a youth employee.The investigation began on Aug. 13, 2025, after a victim contacted Drumheller RCMP to report a series of sexual assaults that allegedly took place over several years while they were underage. According to police, the victim was employed by the accused at the time the incidents are said to have occurred.Following what police described as a detailed investigation, 59-year-old Bernard Germain, a resident of Drumheller, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Both charges fall under the Criminal Code of Canada and relate to alleged offences against a youth..Germain is the owner and chef of Bernie and the Boys Bistro, a popular restaurant located in the town of Drumheller, about 135 kilometres northeast of Calgary. The establishment is known locally for its large-portion burgers and has been a fixture in the community for several years.RCMP said Germain has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on Oct. 17, 2025.In a media release, police stated that their investigation is ongoing and that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about similar incidents to contact the Drumheller detachment..“Drumheller RCMP continues to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public,” the release said. “If you have any information regarding this matter or similar incidents, please contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or your local police.”Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), submit information online at www.P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play.Police have not released further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the need to protect the privacy of the victim. No allegations have been proven in court.