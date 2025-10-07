Eby slams Smith's 'non-existent' pipeline project, again

British Columbia Premier David Eby sharply criticized Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed pipeline project, calling it “non-existent” and a political distraction that threatens billions in real investments in B.C. and across Canada.Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Eby accused Smith of advancing a project without industry backing, environmental assessments, or financial commitments. “When I apply the test of whether a project exists — funding, investors, and environmental approvals — this pipeline fails on every count,” he said.Eby argued that the proposal undermines critical projects in B.C., including upgrades at the Port of Prince Rupert and the second phase of LNG Canada, both of which rely on support from coastal First Nations. “I cannot fathom why that would take priority over real projects worth tens of billions to the Canadian economy,” he said..The B.C. premier also defended his province’s position on energy development, pointing to projects such as the North Coast transmission line, which he said could unlock $40 to $50 billion in private-sector mining investment and create thousands of jobs.Unlike Alberta’s plan, he said, the transmission project is “private-sector led” and designed to catalyze investment while protecting wild spaces and producing low-carbon resources.Eby warned that Alberta’s push for federal backing could destabilize national consensus on energy projects. “If Alberta gets a $50 billion publicly funded pipeline, then I want a $50 billion federal guarantee for projects in British Columbia as well—and for every province and territory, because their projects are just as important,” he said..While Smith has suggested Ottawa may endorse the proposal as early as next month, Eby dismissed the plan as politically motivated. “This feels a lot more like communication and politics than profits and prosperity,” he said, adding that he remains committed to working with Alberta on other initiatives such as hydrogen development and electricity cooperation.Eby reaffirmed support for the federal oil tanker ban, saying B.C. would oppose shipping diluted bitumen through its coastal waters.“I am not in favour of jeopardizing our coastal communities, tourism, fishing grounds, and thousands of jobs that depend on a pristine coast,” he said.The premier also addressed broader trade concerns, including the softwood lumber dispute with the United States, noting federal commitments of $1.2 billion in industry support and ongoing negotiations. He emphasized the need for unity on projects that strengthen Canada’s economy rather than division over projects he believes will never materialize.