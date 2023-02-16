Public transit

Public transit... the future of personal travel?

 Courtesy of CBC

More details are emerging about Edmonton's plan to become a 15-minute city.

One of those details is the city wants people to cut their vehicle usage by 50% to use other modes of transportation.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I guess we are doing this thing. And the worst that will happen to these ideological nut bars is they will get voted out and have to spend the rest of their life as a barista while the destruction left behind screws a generation.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The fifteen minute thing is good.....only if the people can live as they wish. If how we choose live is compromised it's a useless moronic idea. Simple as that.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Edmonton's clown administration is clueless and they don't care.

Steal tax money then pad the contracts to their criminal buddies, is the whole game.

The City of Edmonton is nothing but a bunch of criminal parasites, who have wet dreams of TOTAL FASCISM.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

The Edmonton city planners must have all been to Amsterdam where at least half the population rely on bicycles to get around on. But what these clueless Edmonton city planners are forgetting is that Amsterdam gets close to zero snow and is densely populated.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

And they have better transit system

Report Add Reply

