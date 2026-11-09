Alberta

Edmonton bakery backs out of Harry Potter gingerbread display over backlash

Edmonton bakery backs out of Harry Potter gingerbread display over J.K. Rowling's views.
Edmonton bakery backs out of Harry Potter gingerbread display over J.K. Rowling's views.Instagram/ChatGBT
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Yeg
Harry Potter
Duchess Bake Shop
J.K Rowling
Harry Potter gingerbread display
Duchess Bake Shop Harry Potter display