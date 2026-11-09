Edmonton bakery backs out of Harry Potter gingerbread display over backlash

CALGARY — Cancel culture claims aother victim.Edmonton's Duchess Bake Shop has backed out of its Harry Potter-themed gingerbread house plans, apologizing for choosing the popular wizarding franchise and announcing it will replace the display with a traditional holiday village.The bakery revealed the decision in a public statement signed by Ewa, acknowledging that its original choice of theme was a mistake because of author J.K. Rowling's views on transgender issues."We didn't stop to consider the impact of this association on the trans community or fully understand the harm connected to the author's views and actions," the statement reads.Duchess said Rowling's influence has contributed to debates over transgender rights, pointing to legislation involving gender-affirming healthcare, participation in women's sports, and the use of preferred names and pronouns in schools."We recognize the impact and should have approached this very differently. I take responsibility for that, and I am genuinely sorry," the statement continued.The decision comes after the bakery had already created an elaborate gingerbread display inspired by the Harry Potter universe..Photographs shared by Duchess showed detailed recreations of fictional wizarding shops, including Flourish & Blotts and an apothecary, alongside a miniature Duchess storefront labelled "Wizarding Bake Shop."Despite the work involved in creating the display, the bakery announced it would abandon the Harry Potter theme."We will be moving away from the Harry Potter theme and changing the gingerbread house into a festive holiday village that we can still share with our community this season," Duchess said.The bakery also announced it would partner with the Pride Centre of Edmonton, donating all proceeds raised through this year's gingerbread house initiative to the organization.Duchess pledged to match the funds raised and revealed it had recently joined the Alberta 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce.The business described the changes as an opportunity to take meaningful action and demonstrate its commitment to supporting the community.Rowling has faced years of criticism over her views on sex and gender identity, particularly her opposition to certain transgender policies. The author has defended her positions as supporting women's sex-based rights..Duchess did not specify in its statement whether complaints from customers, employees or outside organizations influenced its decision to abandon the original theme.The Western Standard contacted Duchess Bake Shop seeking clarification on its withdrawal, including whether outside pressure played a role, but had not received a response by publication time.