Edmonton becomes first Canadian city to introduce automated development approvals

Edmonton has become the first Canadian municipality to bring in Auto Review for House Development Permits — a digital tool allowing applicants to apply for them and start building on the same day.The City of Edmonton said this new process improvement leverages automation to help builders get shovels in the ground faster, speeding up development to meet its growing demand for housing. "Innovation is part of our ongoing commitment to service improvement and how Edmonton has become a national leader in streamlining and speeding up development," said City of Edmonton Branch Manager, Development Services Travis Pawlyk in a Thursday press release. "By saving applicants valuable time, more housing can be built, faster."Pawlyk pointed out accelerating housing developments reduces carrying costs for homebuilding, helping to keep prices down. If people want to build a single detached or semi-detached home in a greenfield area, the City of Edmonton said they can now go to this website and fill in details about the development. If the application meets the requirements and does not have to go through a random audit, it said the development permit is issued immediately.Homebuilders can apply for a partial building permit for footing and foundation through the automated process and, upon same-day approval, begin construction. The process, which used to take an average of two weeks to complete, now happens in one day.The City of Edmonton went on to say Auto Review for House Development Permits is the latest instance of it automating a process to help Edmontonians achieve their building and development goals faster and easier. In 2022, Edmonton automated simple deck permits, which saves an average of more than 750 annual applicants three to six weeks and facilitates reduced carrying costs. Auto Review is part of its Housing Accelerator Fund action plan, which is aimed at creating more housing to accommodate Edmonton's growing population. With funding support from the Canadian government, it said it is making lasting changes to build a healthy, urban, and climate-resilient city where all Edmontonians have a variety of housing options and can access amenities and services to meet their daily needs close to home.Pawlyk concluded by saying automation "is a key part of the City's efforts to streamline processes and reduce red tape.""The process improvements we've made in Development Services now save applicants an estimated $5.3 million and 67,600 days annually," he said. The Realtors Association of Edmonton (RAE) said in July the city recorded 2,847 home sales in June — an 11.4% monthly decrease and a 10% annual increase. .Edmonton housing market: slowing sales; steady prices.RAE said new listings performed much the same, with 3,712 homes going on the market — a 14.2% monthly decrease and a 15.9% annual increase. However, it said Edmonton's average price reached $438,973 — a 0.6% monthly decrease and a 6.6% annual increase.