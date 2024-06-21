Alberta

Edmonton business chamber requests people put pronouns in email signatures

Gender-neutral pronouns
Gender-neutral pronouns Courtesy Katie Rainbow/Unsplash
Loading content, please wait...
Pronouns
Federal Court Of Canada
Safety
Inclusion
Edmonton Chamber Of Commerce
Alberta LGBTQ+ Chamber Of Commerce
Email Signatures
Genders
Glassdoor
Pronoun Usage

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news