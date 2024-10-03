Edmonton city council approves 15-minute city plans

It looks like Edmonton will be turning into a 15-minute city. The City of Edmonton said it will be modernizing its plans for growth expected now and over the coming decades, as city council approved the District Policy and Plans to form 15-minute communities. “We have taken major strides in streamlining how planning and development happens through the new District Policy and Plans City Council approved and through the new Zoning Bylaw approved a year ago,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a Wednesday press release.“These two initiatives support City Council’s goal of making it easier to build in Edmonton as we continue to welcome record numbers of newcomers to our City and see record numbers of housing development permits.”City of Edmonton Deputy City Manager, Urban Planning and Economy Kim Petrin said the District Policy and Plans “shape the future of Edmonton’s neighbourhoods, advancing the City Plan vision of a vibrant, urban and climate-resilient city where residents can easily access amenities and services close to home.”“The District Policy and Plans will be an important part of guiding growth and development in Edmonton, showing Edmontonians how and where they can expect their communities to change and evolve over time,” said Petrin. As the City of Edmonton continues building through the 2050 timeframe outlined in the City Plan, it said the District Policy and Plans and zoning bylaw will play a role. It added the District Policy and Plans set the general direction for how communities will grow and change over time, and zoning determines what can be developed on a plot of land now. With Edmonton city council’s approval, the new policy and plans took effect on Wednesday. It will consider the Rabbit Hill District Plan at a future public hearing. The City of Edmonton concluded by saying it will begin implementing them immediately. A digital map of the boundaries, nodes, and corridors is available on edmonton.ca/districtplanning to help people explore the changes in detail.The City of Edmonton said in January it was moving forward on its 15-minute city plans..Edmonton lays out its 15-minute city plans.“District Plans are key in bringing the City Plan’s 'Community of Communities' vision to life by laying the foundation for 15-minute communities,” it said. “This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts.”