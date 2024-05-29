Edmonton city council hears varying feedback on proposed 15-minute city plan

Public hearings about Edmonton city council’s plan to bring in 15-minute communities will last for longer than 15 minutes. CBC News Edmonton reported Tuesday proposed district plans saw multiple people express many opinions on them at the first public hearing. People said the district plans were beneficial for students, risky to natural spaces, and part of a globalist agenda. Edmonton city council has booked three days of hearings on the 15-minute city proposal. It is the next step in Edmonton’s urban planning changes, which have to abide by new zoning rules that took effect this year. About 80 people have registered to offer their opinions about the proposal. When the City Plan came out in 2020, districts were designed to be a group of neighbourhoods where people can achieve their basic needs with a 15-minute walk, bicycle ride, or public transit trip from their homes. “It was never the city's intention to rely solely on the City Plan’s eight-and-a-half by 11-inch maps for all of our planning needs,” said City of Edmonton senior planner Sean Bohle to CBC News Edmonton. “For all of its strengths, the City Plan does not provide residents, businesses, administration, or council with enough detail.”At the moment, fifteen districts have been proposed to Edmonton city council for examination. In these districts are urban areas of certain scopes called nodes and primary and secondary corridors intended to expand density. Developers would have to consult with district plans when trying to obtain permits. While district plans do not change zoning, they clarify the exact locations of nodes and corridors, which could be used in rezoning applications to create more dense buildings. To facilitate this proposal, the City of Edmonton is examining targeted rezonings for 19 nodes and corridors identified as priority growth areas, but communities and businesses in those areas will be able to offer feedback before decisions are made. It has proposed the removal of 57 local plans to make the planning system similar to the City Plan. Several representatives from the development industry spoke in favour of the district plans, but they had certain requests. BILD Edmonton Metro representative Elise Shillington said further clarity is required about the implementation of the districts. “There’s a concern that good development ideas could be delayed or even obstructed,” said Shillington to CBC News Edmonton. Students’ Association of MacEwan University Vice-President, External Alric Reid predicted the emphasis on building around public transit would assist students. “We have 40% of our students who are not able to pay rent above $500,” said Reid to CBC News Edmonton. “And we believe that the proposals will go a far way in helping our student population.”To assist students more, Reid said affordable housing should be required in planning, but he recognized Edmonton’s ability to control that is limited. Although many people supported the plan, Edmonton River Valley Conservation Coalition representative Raquel Feroe opposed it, saying protections need to be mapped to support natural areas. “The policy and plans are at odds with existing open space policies and practices, including those outlined in Breathe: Edmonton’s Green Networks Strategy,” said Feroe to CBC News Edmonton. Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues (EFCL) representatives did not take a position on particular district plans, leaving it to each community league. However, the EFCL did have some concerns. When it comes to parts about allowable heights, EFCL Executive Director Laura Cunningham-Shpeley said they were unacceptable. “We have been presented with an amendment that not only significantly broadens the potential for larger development across the city, but diminishes the league's trust in the city and undermines a collaborative spirit that we have worked so hard to create on issues of development and planning,” said Cunningham-Shpeley to CBC News Edmonton. Certain speakers said 15-minute cities are part of a globalist agenda. They accused the City of Edmonton of wanting to control their movements. Once the public hearings conclude, the bylaw will go to first and second readings. After first and second reading, the City of Edmonton has to send reports to the Edmonton Metropolitan Region Board before going to third reading. The City of Edmonton moved forward on its 15-minute city plan in January. READ MORE: Edmonton lays out its 15-minute city plans“District plans are key in bringing the City Plan’s Community of Communities vision to life by laying the foundation for 15-minute communities,” it said. “This vision is for new and current residents to enjoy more housing, recreation, education, and employment opportunities in all of Edmonton’s districts and to have more travel options within and across districts.”