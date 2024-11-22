Edmonton city councillor announces campaign for mayor

Edmonton Coun. Tim Cartmell confirmed his candidacy for the 2025 mayoral election, sharing his vision for a city where essential services are delivered with excellence, neighbourhoods are safe and vibrant, and government operates with financial responsibility. Tim Cartmell for Mayor (TCM) said his campaign centres on practical solutions to the challenges facing Edmontonians and a renewed focus on addressing the issues that matter most. “Edmonton is a city full of potential, but it’s clear we need leadership that listens and delivers real results,” said Cartmell in a Thursday press release. “This campaign is about doing the basics right — ensuring our transit works, reducing traffic congestion, maintaining our parks, addressing homelessness, and keeping Edmonton affordable.”While other candidates might have different focuses, Cartmell said his priorities are what he has heard from Edmontonians and will ensure they are met if he becomes mayor. TCM said his campaign is grounded in three key pillars. The first pillar is safe streets. TCM said Edmonton needs a comprehensive, proactive approach to public safety, including community policing, reduction in violent and gang crime, and working with the Alberta government on mental health and addictions. The second pillar is tough on taxes. It said it requires a focus on fiscal responsibility, earning people’s tax dollars, transparency, and spending on projects that deliver a clear return on investment and long-term value for residents.The third pillar is building better. This means a commitment to ensuring essential services such as road networks, LRTs, and other critical infrastructure are delivered efficiently and effectively.It pointed out he brings a wealth of experience as an Edmonton city councillor and engineer, with a proven track record of tackling complex problems and delivering results. Known for his practical, no-nonsense leadership style, it said he is committed to addressing Edmonton’s challenges with thoughtful, effective solutions. He said he was running for mayor “because Edmonton deserves a leader who prioritizes what matters most to its residents.” “I have always believed in focusing on what works and making sure our city serves the needs of its people,” he said. “This campaign is about ensuring Edmonton is safe, vibrant, and affordable for everyone.”Cartmell concluded by saying Edmontonians “have the opportunity to move Edmonton forward — to create a city where families can thrive, businesses can grow, and communities can feel safe.” “I’m ready to lead that effort, and I’m asking Edmontonians to join me in building a better future,” he said. The other major candidates in the Edmonton mayoral race are former Edmonton city councillor Tony Caterina and former Alberta Progressive Conservative MLA Peter Sandhu (Edmonton-Manning).Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has not confirmed if he is seeking re-election. However, sources have informed the Western Standard Sohi will be running again. Cartmell had been called on by the Alberta government to join the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force (EPSCRTF) in 2022, which would address social issues through a co-ordinated response between the Alberta government, City of Edmonton, and local partners..Edmonton task force to tackle social disorder.Addictions, homelessness and public safety issues have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents cried out on social media for leaders to address these issues.EPSCRTF will build on the Alberta government’s recovery-oriented system of mental health and addictions supports. It will implement a series of initiatives in the Edmonton area as part of a $187-million commitment to address addiction and homelessness in Alberta’s urban centres.