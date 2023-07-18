Valhalla Condominium owners get billed for carbon tax

Valhalla Condominiums.

 Google street view.

A recent letter from Valhalla Condominiums in Edmonton said "rising utility costs" due to the carbon tax is about to raise the cost of living for owners — to the tune of $132,000.

In a letter dated June 30, the Board of Directors at Valhalla Condominiums said a review of the financial situation concerning the rising utility costs due to increasing carbon tax levies deemed it necessary to levy two special assessments.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

When this story is common practice in Toronto perhaps the 'useful idiots' will finally realize they are helping to cut off the branch they are sitting on.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Maybe Edmontonians will stop voting Liberal or NDP if they are smart enough to connect the dots!

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Yea the this Tax touches everything we use day to day. It will never go away as they are taking in billions

Report Add Reply
gleason.gman
gleason.gman

Anyone that did not realize this would be the case was either grossly misinformed or incredibly naive. No surprises here. But hey let's stay with the status quo for Alberta what could possibly happen?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Go thank or whatever..Justin Trudeau..his doing plain and simple...

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Stories like this remind me why the west should seperate.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

With Edmonton’s voting record? It would be just as bad. You city people have some learning to do before we can talk about separation.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.