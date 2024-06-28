Edmonton cops issue warning over violent sexual offender

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is warning the public to watch out for a violent sexual offender.In a news release, the EPS said it has reasonable grounds to believe 29-year-old Prinderjit Binning, a convicted violent sexual offender, will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.Under terms of his release, Binning was ordered to be residing in Edmonton after he was released from custody. He is currently subject to a court order with conditions, and supervised by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS. Recently, Binning failed to report to his supervisor and breached several conditions of his release order.Anyone with any information about Binning’s location can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.