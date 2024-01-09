Edmonton cops tracking down serial bank robber

Edmonton police are asking for public assistance in tracking down a serial bank robber believed to be responsible for four stick-ups in the capital city since October.In November, police issued a news release about a robbery at a TD Bank on Ellerslie Road SW on October 30, 2023. Similar robberies were reported December 22, January 4 and the latest on January 6 — all in south Edmonton.The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, South Asian with a tan complexion, black facial hair and standing 5'- 7” with a slim build.The suspect reportedly took the same steps in each robbery: wearing a disguise, typically a blue medical face mask, the male approaches a teller and gives them a written note..The note threatens that he has a weapon and demands money. The suspect flees the area, and investigators believe he may have fled in a vehicle. No weapon is produced.Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.