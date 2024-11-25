Edmonton declares citywide parking ban on major roads because of snow

The City of Edmonton has imposed a citywide parking ban on major roads due to the snow effective Sunday at 7 p.m. With this parking ban, the City of Edmonton said it will start off with Phase One (Major Roads), which is expected to last for three to five days. It will provide an update as crews finalize work. “The city has experienced blowing and drifting of snow in addition to the significant accumulation in the last 24 hours,” said City of Edmonton General Supervisor, Infrastructure Field Operations Val Dacyk in a press release. “A Phase One parking ban is necessary to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles.” Dacyk said keeping major roads cleared of parked vehicles is essential for crews to clear them. Moreover, she noted the City of Edmonton anticipates the parking ban will remain in effect for three to five days. During Phase One, the City of Edmonton said crews clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, and roads within business improvement areas. It added parking is prohibited in these areas until the clearing of the roads is completed. People can continue to park on residential streets. Vehicles parked on hills along arterial roads, collector roads, and bus routes in the downtown area will be ticketed and could be towed.The City of Edmonton said parking is allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared as long as it is there normally. It called for residents to refer to the Roadways Snow Clearing Map for current clearing status of roadways.It noted EPark zones will remain inactive during Phase One of the parking ban while these areas are cleared. Vehicles parked on Phase One parking ban routes on Sunday after 7 p.m. might be ticketed. Crews and equipment will be working 24 hours per day until these roads are clear.Once the Phase One parking ban is complete, a separate announcement might be made if it determines a Phase Two (Residential and Industrial) parking ban is necessary.The City of Edmonton advised drivers to drive to conditions and maintain a safe following distance between vehicles. It said they should give snow and ice clearing crews room as they work to get the roads cleared.The City of Edmonton said on Thursday it had activated the Winter Safety Response Plan (WSRP) to support vulnerable people as temperatures plummet and winter conditions intensify..City of Edmonton shares Winter Safety Response Plan .To support vulnerable people, the City of Edmonton said the WSRP emphasizes compassion, urgency, and community collaboration to protect public health and safety during the coldest months of the year. “Our winters can be harsh and unforgiving,” said City of Edmonton Deputy City Manager, Community Services Jennifer Flaman.