Alberta

Edmonton declares citywide parking ban on major roads because of snow

Seasonal parking ban sign Edmonton
Seasonal parking ban sign Edmonton Courtesy David Bajer/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
City Of Edmonton
Snow
Crews
Drivers
Vulnerable People
parking ban
Winter Safety Response Plan
Major Roads
Val Dacyk
Parked Vehicles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news