A homeless man who randomly killed someone at an LRT station was not abiding by a condition of a 24/7 house arrest, said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler.
Police arrested and charged Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, 27, with second-degree murder after he randomly stabbed and killed 52-year-old Rukinisha Nkundabatware at Belvedere LRT station in Edmonton on Sunday night.
Nkundabatware was the father of seven children and died as the result of a stab wound to the chest.
"He (Wheeler) was not abiding by a condition of a 24/7 house arrest. What we know is that at the time this occurred, he was living rough on the street. Staying in a tent not far from Belvedere Transit Centre," Buehler said.
"I can't speak to his own affiliations, but we know that at least one person that was involved peripherally in what was going on does profess some affiliation to a street gang."
A quick search of Wheeler on social media reveals he has multiple social media profiles with some interesting job titles and pictures of him with stacks of cash.
"Works at Hustlin," and "Boss at self-employed" were listed on two of his profiles as workplaces.
Buehler talked about the encampments in Edmonton, such as the one Wheeler was staying in.
"What's going on in the encampments, the deputy mentioned that drugs are a major factor in why people are living rough," Buehler said.
"And the presence of street gangs in the encampments is pervasive and supplying those drugs. That's, the industry they're involved in. So it's not as simple a problem as homelessness, from my perspective, at least from the crimes that we're investigating."
"The involvement of local street gangs in those encampments as I said, is pervasive and not very distant from anything that's occurring there."
Nkundabatware arrived in Edmonton nine years ago after fleeing violence in the Congo.
“His wife has shared that her family could have never imagined they would be affected by violence such as this in Canada,” said Buhler.
He added Edmontonians should avoid potential conflict situations, “any interaction with anyone that gives you any sense of uncertainty, because you can literally end up with a knife in your chest.”
(3) comments
And Smith does nothing, as usual. Some premier she is turning out to be. Just yesterday she was begging Ottawa to build an economy for us. And she actually wants permission from Ottawa to build any thing bigger than outhouse now.
No wonder she won't deal with the horror story called the LRT. She's no leader. Instead of leading, she acts like a colonial governor who goes to the capital to beg for money. And she even wants permissions from the emperor now before she will do anything.
What ever happened to sovereignty? And what about the economy we already built all by ourselves? So much for leadership. If we wanted a Trudeau government in Alberta, we should have just voted for Trudeau directly instead of his useless proxy named Smith.
Oh, and this just in: Smith recently handed a government advertising contract for 1.5 million to her former campaign manager. More pork for the cronies at the expense of the taxpayer. This is classic Trudeau Liberal behaviour if there ever was any.
Loitering encourages these assemblies of criminals and the drug addicted, and 100's of years of history and experience have encouraged us to disallow loitering through the law. Yet, our egocentric and unworldly mayor Sohi neither understands or applies this hard earned knowledge and simply removes it as a bylaw. Any root cause analysis would clearly show that this contempt that is held for public safety by this mayor is fundamental to the criminality and violence overwhelming our downtown streets.
A bail condition given to a "homeless" man is 24/7 "house" arrest. Why impose such a silly condition if he does not have a "house" to stay in and comply with his bail condition. Only in Canada with our ridiculous bail and criminal justice system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.