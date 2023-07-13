Person dead after stabbing

The scene on Fort Road on Sunday.

 Screen capture from YegWave

A homeless man who randomly killed someone at an LRT station was not abiding by a condition of a 24/7 house arrest, said Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Detective Jared Buehler.

Police arrested and charged Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, 27, with second-degree murder after he randomly stabbed and killed 52-year-old Rukinisha Nkundabatware at Belvedere LRT station in Edmonton on Sunday night.

Violent Incidents

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest399
guest399

And Smith does nothing, as usual. Some premier she is turning out to be. Just yesterday she was begging Ottawa to build an economy for us. And she actually wants permission from Ottawa to build any thing bigger than outhouse now.

No wonder she won't deal with the horror story called the LRT. She's no leader. Instead of leading, she acts like a colonial governor who goes to the capital to beg for money. And she even wants permissions from the emperor now before she will do anything.

What ever happened to sovereignty? And what about the economy we already built all by ourselves? So much for leadership. If we wanted a Trudeau government in Alberta, we should have just voted for Trudeau directly instead of his useless proxy named Smith.

Oh, and this just in: Smith recently handed a government advertising contract for 1.5 million to her former campaign manager. More pork for the cronies at the expense of the taxpayer. This is classic Trudeau Liberal behaviour if there ever was any.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Loitering encourages these assemblies of criminals and the drug addicted, and 100's of years of history and experience have encouraged us to disallow loitering through the law. Yet, our egocentric and unworldly mayor Sohi neither understands or applies this hard earned knowledge and simply removes it as a bylaw. Any root cause analysis would clearly show that this contempt that is held for public safety by this mayor is fundamental to the criminality and violence overwhelming our downtown streets.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

A bail condition given to a "homeless" man is 24/7 "house" arrest. Why impose such a silly condition if he does not have a "house" to stay in and comply with his bail condition. Only in Canada with our ridiculous bail and criminal justice system.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.